Why Leos Will Shine (And Roar Less At Work!) - 2021 Horoscope

After years of hard work, it’s time for Leos get out, have more fun, and make new friends. See why in your Leo 2021 horoscope.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for everyone born under the sign of Leo as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Stepping Back From Workaholism To Enjoy Relationships

More than anyone, Leos worked hard every single day last year to help get humanity ready for its big step into the new Age Of Aquarius. "Thank to all the Leos, we're in a position to enter the more humanistic and caring age predicted in the 1960s: the Age Of Aquarius," said Nordhaus-Bike.

As of 2021, the heavy load Leos have carried in their "potentially workaholic sixth house" has lifted, she added. Now, Leos can focus on marriage, partnerships, agreements - and possibly the competition.

"2021 is the year for Leos to start attracting new people into your life," she explained.

Unattached Leos "have an opportunity to welcome in someone truly marriage-worthy if you want to make a commitment," she said. Aspiring entrepreneurs can attract an agent, partner, or other person to help by opening doors or carrying a significant part of the load "so you can share the work instead of having to do it all on your own."

During the new Age Of Aquarius, new people will enter Leos' lives to "feed into your career or support your ability to mentor others or serve as an influencer," Nordhaus-Bike said.

Along the way, Leos will have more fun with new people as well as old friends and other connections. "Overall, those born under Leo can look forward to time away from work to enjoy other people and have more fun," she noted. "You're shining so brightly - shine on!"

For Leo's 2021 horoscope, go to https://astrologeranne.com/69477/horoscope-2021-leo-horoscope-new-year-2021/.