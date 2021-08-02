Why Is A Toilet Lift The Right Choice For Bathroom Safety?

Here are six reasons why people buy a toilet lift. A toilet lift is an electrically lifting toilet seat. These lifts can lower and raise a person safely so they can use the toilet by themselves. This simple home safety appliance can be a godsend to seniors who want to age in place. Here are the biggest reasons people buy a toilet lift.
Toilet lifts solve a significant number of problems that face our elders. Dignity Lifts afford them the freedom, independence, and dignity they have earned. Buying and installing a toilet lift is easy. You can order one from one of our dealers or purchase it online. Installation takes about one hour. We have instructional videos to help guide you or your handyman. We also offer "White Glove" service for people who want the lift delivered and installed. Our most popular model is our Deluxe Toilet Lift - DL1.
