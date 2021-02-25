Why Geminis Are Feeling Better, Thinking Big - 2021 Horoscope

After a squirmy, emotional 2020, Geminis come out to a new world, ready to expand - worldwide! See why in Gemini 2021 horoscope.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for people born under the sign of Gemini as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 signs.

A Look At The Past, Excitement For The Future

Gemini, Nordhaus-Bike said, "is not very comfortable with emotions, and you also may squirm when you have to talk about money. Last year, you had to get over that and really feel everything that bubbled up in these areas. You couldn't rely on your Gemini comfort zone of mental analysis because emotions kept taking over. By the end of 2020, you likely had a better alignment between your head and your heart when it comes to money, career, and values."

In 2021, Nordhaus-Bike said, Geminis can look forward to developments in their lives concerning "all things international" (including travel, food, people, and projects, faith and philosophy, higher education, and publicity).

"Do you have a secret dream or wish you want to work on?" Nordhaus-Bike asked. "Get started—the sooner, the better. And the more selfless and interesting, the easier it will manifest."

Throughout the year, Nordhaus-Bike recommends that Geminis "keep an eye on Mercury, especially when Mercury is in retrograde. All your brain cells will be in overdrive, analyzing at peak capacity during the retrogrades—to improve whatever you're doing when Mercury goes forward after the retrogrades this year. Take notes and act on what you learn. Ideas are going to arrive, and you need to record them and work them into whatever you're cooking up."

Nordhaus-Bike also suggests "harnessing your curiosity, playfulness, and youthful vitality—no matter what your chronological age—to have a blast while doing something that matters to our collective evolution," she said.

