Why Family Caregiving Relationships Are Comples

Date: March 30, 2023, Denver, CO – Family caregiving relationships are complex for many reasons. Relationships between aging parents and children formed in childhood create the basis for caregiving relationships later in life.

The child with the closest relationship with mom or dad often becomes the primary caregiver, while other siblings may avoid involvement. On the other hand, care for aging parents can complicate newlyweds' relationships, careers, and plans to have children. Retired adult children face similar challenges of giving up their retirement dreams to care for aging parents.

Wilson, a caregiving expert, responds to daily questions from caregivers about navigating complex family caregiving relationships and many other topics. Videos on her YouTube Channel, episodes of The Caring Generation podcast, and a module, How to Manage Caregiver Stress and Pressure, from her webinar program address how to manage family caregiving relationships.

Caregiving discussions about expectations for care and planning for the future are essential when care relationships begin. Unfortunately, delaying or not having these discussions results in caregiver resentment and can unnecessarily damage family relationships. Specific tips for initiating caregiving conversations are included in Wilson's online webinar program.

Primary caregivers trade their lives to commit to caring for spouses, aging parents, and loved ones. As a result, friendships and personal time disappear. When relationships become damaging to health and well-being, adult children may find other options for care and reduce or end contact with parents.

Interactions With the Healthcare System Add Complexity to Caregiving Responsibilities

Equally challenging is that the healthcare system views family caregivers as healthcare providers instead of husbands, wives, sons, or daughters. There is little recognition of the health, financial, or personal problems experienced by caregivers because of the focus on care coordination for the patient.

Without family caregivers, aging populations would suffer from increased isolation, neglect, and health problems. In addition, healthcare systems would be unable to care for the rising number of elderly requiring nursing home care.

Spouses and adult children are the mechanism for loved ones to receive beneficial care and live longer. The level of care provided by family members equals and exceeds the assistance provided in assisted living and nursing home communities. Family caregivers are the primary unpaid workforce that supports aging and disabled adults.

For this reason, caregiver support programs—whether educational or providing social or emotional support—are sorely needed. The challenge for caregivers is making time to access support and progressing through the mandatory steps to qualify elderly parents for public assistance.

Wilson encourages family caregivers to seek information and investigate support programs as early as possible. Waiting until burnout occurs is a recipe for disaster for the caregiver and the individual needing care. While service referrals and recommendations may be a start, caregivers benefit from 1:1 assistance, participation in support groups, and detailed instructions.

Wilson's Programs Provide Family Caregiver Support

Wilson's videos, her podcast, the caregiver library on her website, and an extensive zero-cost online webinar program provide detailed step-by-step education and instructions that guide family caregivers through uncertainty and challenging times. The information is proven and based on Wilson's 20+ years of direct care to the elderly, disabled, and their caregivers.

