Why Cancers (Finally!) Get Relief And Renewal - 2021 Horoscope

Cancers had it tough in 2020-but better, lighter times are here, with new friends, groups. See why in Cancer 2021 horoscope.

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for persons born under the sign of Cancer as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Out Of 2020's Tunnel, Into A Brighter Future

While 2020 was difficult for all, it was particularly rough on those born under the sign of Cancer, Nordhaus-Bike said.

"Outer circumstances and other people forced changed into your life—it was a fast-track, crash course of soul development. You had two eclipses affecting health, work, and daily routines plus a big lunar eclipse in your most private, sensitive house. You may look back on 2020 in years to come and wonder how you ever made it through."

Nordhaus-Bike said that for Cancers, 2021 will be a "bright and beautiful year. The pressure will ease, and you'll get a chance to focus on some of the things you love best: home and family, time alone, and intimacy at the deepest level of your soul."

Cancers will "get more help in 2021," Nordhaus-Bike said. Mercury retrogrades will occur in three houses that will particularly affect Cancers: the fourth ("your natural home—it's all about family, roots, ancestors"), the eighth ("deep sexual and soul mysteries, how you connect and share with others"), and the twelfth ("where you go to recharge, heal, and meditate.")

With the world in the Age Of Aquarius, Nordhaus-Bike tells Cancers, "for the rest of this lifetime, you have the privilege of participating in creating a happier, more friendly world. Yours is going to be one of the deepest, richest Aquarius experiences."

Cancers' intuition or "sixth sense" power "will increase," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Get a notebook and start recording what comes to you in impressions, dreams, and hunches. That notebook will become a gold mine for your spiritual path and the source of your new direction."

It will be a year of friendship for Cancers. "You're likely going to be attracted to new groups of people, so be open to joining forces with like-minded and like-hearted others," she said. "New friends will help bring out the genius-intuitive side of you. Be brave and open your heart to new and even 'out there' folks."

In 2020, Nordhaus-Bike tells Cancers, "You can feel effervescent down to your very soul. Let the fizz refresh and renew!"

For Cancer's 2021 horoscope, log on to https://astrologeranne.com/69478/horoscope-2021-cancer-horoscope-new-year-2021/.