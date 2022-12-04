Why Being a Caregiver is Hard on Your Emotional Health

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Date: December 8, 2022

Denver, CO – The role of a caregiver doesn't come with a set of instructions or a guidebook—and unless you have prior experience the day-to-day stressors can feel overwhelming. When aging parents, spouses, or loved ones need hands-on care or supervision for safety caregiving can take a toll on emotions.

For caregivers, there's rarely enough time in the day. Many seek help from family members who are too busy with their own lives to help.

In the middle of all this, something has to give. Caregivers give up their social lives, friends and sometimes place their financial well-being at risk due to a sense of responsibility and duty.

Young adults witness their parents caring for their parents and feel helpless because they lack the life experience to respond to the combination of medical, legal, or financial issues that accompany caregiving decisions. It's true, caregiving becomes more complicated when hospitalizations, nursing home stays, and follow-up care become part of the deal.

Self-Doubt Contributes to Emotional Chaos

Trying to juggle work, caregiving, and family matters can raise stress levels when fears about not being able to do enough weigh heavy on the mind of the caregiver. Self-doubts and a loss of confidence can have caregivers second-guessing their actions or continually thinking "if only I did this or that."

When stress takes over, thought processes in the brain become cloudy, and chaos results. Caregivers say they can't take on one more project for fear of being pushed over an emotional cliff. Life continues at a hectic and demanding pace until the caregiver breaks down and admits that something has to change.

Where Do Family Caregivers Find Help?

So where do family caregivers turn for help? Caregiving expert, Pamela D Wilson, offers an online webinar program for caregivers interested in learning step-by-step processes to care for aging parents, spouses, and other family members.

The open course consists of eight modules that begin with how to manage caregiver emotions all the way to hiring care agencies and working with staff in care communities. Modules in the middle of the webinar program help caregivers identify and respond to changes in health, create a plan for memory loss, and emphasize the importance of routine care.

The program is based on Pamela's personal experience as a care manager, professional power of attorney, and guardian. This unique experience results in a one-of-a-kind collection of tips, recommendations, and proven advice.

Family Caregiver Support

Wilson's newly released video linked above and the information available on her website, including the online program, provide detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers through uncertainty and challenging times. She responds to answers to questions that caregivers ask with videos on her YouTube Channel and worldwide podcast, The Caring Generation.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com. Contact Pamela at 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

