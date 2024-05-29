Who is Grady Harp Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer?



By Scott Lorenz



Westwind Book Marketing

Dr. Grady Harp is a man of many pursuits. Having careers as a doctor, a conductor, a producer and critic of music, an art exhibition advisor, a writer, and most recently a book reviewer, Harp has worn multiple different hats throughout his life. Harp's passions and gained knowledge have earned him a highly respected status in many fields and much success. At this point in his life, Harp has become a prominent reviewer for Amazon in their Top 100 Hall of Fame of reviewers.

Dr. Harp's History in Medicine

Harp was born in Enid, Oklahoma and made the move to California in 1950 to earn an AB in music from Occidental College and then an MD from the University of Southern California. After completing his degree, Dr. Harp worked as an intern at the Los Angeles County Hospital for almost a year before he acted as a Battalion Surgeon in the Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Dr. Harp was then stationed in Boston until June of 1970 as General Medical Officer overseeing the United States Navy Brig, or military prison. In the next four years, Dr. Harp completed his Post Graduate Training in Urology through USC Medical Center.

Entering the Musical World

After he completed his residency in urology, Harp dove into his passion for music. He became a leader with several groups including the Pasadena Chamber Orchestra, Music Center Opera League, Pasadena Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, all while continuing to practice medicine in both Pasadena and Los Angeles. Harp onducted music and opera tours in the US and Europe and was the producer of two operas: Bartok's Bluebeard's Castle and Honegger's Joan of Arc at the Stake. On top of all of these accomplishments, Harp has also been a freelance music critic and essayist.

Harp in the Arts

Switching his creative focus from music to art, Harp created the Lizardi/Harp Gallery along with his partner in 1981. The gallery started staging exhibitions in Pasadena and later brought them to Los Angeles. Harp has presented exhibitions throughout Southern California in various galleries, colleges, arts centers, and museums. Working beyond California, Harp advised touring shows in the US and Europe, one being based on a book that he wrote entitled WAR SONGS. This book is an assemblage of poems Harp wrote while serving his time in Vietnam. Twenty-five years later, Harp brought the book to life with the help of artist Stephen Freedman, who created clay sculptures to act as metaphors for Harp's work. The book along with the accompanying art pieces toured in the international exhibition called WAR SONGS: Metaphors in Clay and Poetry. In addition to his own poetry, Harp has written and published a number of works on art: Sally Warner: Contemplative Landscapes, Miguel Conde: On Finding the Myth and Man, Christopher James: The Takaragawa Bath Series, and Rambling Shoe: The works of DeLoss McGraw in Response to the Music of Woody Guthrie and John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath. Harp also served on the Board of Governors of Otis College of Art and Design and The Los Angeles Exhibitions.

Hall of Fame Reviewer

Now that he has retired from medicine, Harp writes articles for art magazines and reviews books. Due to Harp's frequent and extensive reviews receiving a high number of votes by users, Harp was once a Top Ten Amazon reviewer and was awarded the distinction of being a Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer for Amazon. Having written over 3,500 reviews, Harp was recognized as a top reviewer because of his consistency, helpfulness and trustworthiness. Despite his rank and good standing, Amazon has arbitrarily pulled Harp's reviews from their platform and he has been fighting to recover them for almost a year now.

The Bottom Line

Dr. Grady Harp is a well-rounded, esteemed, and credible book critic whose insightful reviews are helpful to Amazon customers and sellers. Harp deserves to be reestablished as a reviewer on Amazon.

