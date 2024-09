From: Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant Zurich , None Sunday, September 1, 2024

In this episode of The Campaign Doctor, Louis Perron joins the speculation about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. He argues that polls have to be taken with a grain of salt after being skewed for several election cycles in a row. For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Louis Perron, please contact Kevin McVicker at Shirley & McVicker Public Affairs at (703) 739-5920 or kmcvicker@shirleyandmcvicker.com.