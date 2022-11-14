Who Should Investigate A Corporate Crisis-And Why

Monday, November 14, 2022

In this week's episode of the"Crisis Management Minute" podcast, crisis management expert Edward Segal explains what can be at stake when deciding who will look into the cause of a crisis. He aslo shares his advice on who corporate executives should consider asking to investigate their company's disaster, scandal, or other emergency.

The episode can be heard on Apple Podcasts at https://lnkd.in/ew5JYKEi, on YouTube at https://lnkd.in/eQCnDdX7, and wherever you listen to podcasts. The "Crisis Management Minute" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal's weekly commentaries, which are about a minute long, feature bite-sized pieces of advice about crisis management and crisis communication best practices.

Earlier episodes covered these topics:



• Why all organizations need a crisis management plan



• How to work with reporters when your company has a crisis



• Who you should notify about a business crisis



• Why CEOs should be heard an seen during a business crisis



• When and how to apologize for causing a crisis



• Corporate crisis first response tips

"Crisis Ahead," Segal's longer format shows with guest interviews that he hosted in 2020, are available on Apple Podcasts at the link above.

The advice in each episode is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of two trade associations, my work as a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com, and author of the bestselling book on crisis management, "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey 2020).