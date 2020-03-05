Where the Race for the Democratic Nomination Stands After Super Tuesday - Analysis

Thursday, March 05, 2020

"Super Tuesday has fundamentally altered the race for the Democratic nomination", says Dr. Louis Perron, an internationally renowned political consultant based in Switzerland. According to Perron, it is now basically a choice between two candidates, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, with Biden now being the frontrunner. According to Perron, this has been a race with many twists and turns, and there might be more to come. But for now, it's fair to say that Biden pulled off the comeback of the year last Tuesday. It also looks like Democratic primary voters are not looking for a revolution, just somebody who can beat Donald Trump.

Perron analyzes that Sanders obviously has a base of very energized supporters and has raised tons of cash. This being said, Sanders has talked a lot on the campaign trail about the need of putting together a multiracial and multigenerational coalition. He spoke a lot about the biggest turnout in history that is necessary to beat Trump. But so far, both hasn't really materialized according to Perron. Sanders' appeal to black and female voters seems limited.

How will this continue? According to Perron, there is a possibility that the two candidates will slug it out state by state, delegate by delegate. The reality of U.S. primary campaigns is that most candidates who have money (and Sanders has) continue the fight. There are some more primaries in big states coming up. Michigan, Washington, Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Georgia will all vote this month. Perron assumes that Sanders will continue for at least a while.

Perron points out, however, that Democrats allocate their delegates proportionally. This has two important consequences: One, it might take a long time (or be impossible) for a candidate to reach the 1'991 pledged delegates needed to win the nomination in the first ballot. And second, once a candidate has a lead, it is difficult to overcome that lead absent a collapse of the frontrunner. At the time of writing, Biden leads Sanders in the delegate count 566 to 501 (they are still counting some votes in California and Colorado).

Mike Bloomberg invested hundreds of millions of dollars into an advertising campaign. Garnering somewhere between 8% to 21% of the vote depending on the state, Perron says that the former Mayor of New York couldn't be happy with his return on investment. Businessman that Bloomberg is, he drew the right conclusion and dropped out of the race. As for Elizabeth Warren, things look pretty dire. She just badly lost her own home state finishing third behind Biden and Sanders.

Looking ahead to the general election, Dr. Perron thinks that Joe Biden would definitely be eligible for centrist voters in view of his positioning as a mainstream Democrat. But he also sees some major liabilities with his candidacy. To begin with, Perron reminds that Biden actually had wanted to retire back in 2008 after losing the primary to Barack Obama. "In that respect, the problem is not that Biden is 78 years old. The problem is that he looks, talks and behaves like at least a 78-year-old", says Perron. It also has become clear during the primary campaign that Biden has a hard time saying "I'm sorry". For somebody who has a record of many decades to defend, that will be a problem. In other words, and similar to Hillary Clinton, Biden is a very traditional candidate and Dr. Perron is not yet convinced that Trump can be beaten by running a traditional race.

While Biden might still be the best bet for Democrats at the moment, the situation doesn't reflect well on the Democratic Party. It used to be open for new faces, says Perron. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are all examples proofing the point. The succession to the throne is a deeply un-American thing, and when Democrats proceeded in that manner with Hillary Clinton and Al Gore, it hasn't worked out well for them. The good news for Democrats is that regardless of who they nominate, Trump remains to be a vulnerable incumbent. At the moment, his job approval rating stands at 45%, which Dr. Perron sees as clearly under water for an incumbent president.