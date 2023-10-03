Where Wisdom Meets Wonder:A Journey Through the Wisdom Years - An Interview with Judith Frizlen

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Bookpleasures.com is excited to present Judith Frizlen, an exceptional personality whose life and vocation have had a significant impact on the field of early childhood education and parenting.

Judith is not only a prolific writer but also a passionate teacher, loving mother, and proud grandmother. She is widely recognized as the visionary founder of the Rose Garden Early Childhood Center, where her commitment to nurturing young minds has flourished.

As an unwavering advocate for young children and all those who play pivotal roles in their lives, Judith has emerged as a staunch champion of play.

She believes in the transformative power of play in a child's development, a message she has passionately spread throughout her career.

Beyond her professional life, Judith shares a deep connection with her husband, embarking on thrilling adventures together, be it through their travels, kayaking expeditions, hiking escapades, biking journeys, or simply enjoying leisurely strolls in their local park. Her zest for life and love for exploration shine through in everything she does.

With an impressive literary portfolio, Judith has authored several books, including Unpacking Guilt, a Mother's Journey to Freedom, Words for Parents in Small Doses, and Words for Teachers and Caregivers in Small Doses. Her work, as showcased on page 203 and beyond, reflects her profound insights into the complexities of parenthood, education, and the human experience.

Be prepared to be moved as we delve into the life and astuteness of Judith Frizlen in our upcoming online interview. Her wealth of experience and dedication to nurturing the next generation promise to provide invaluable insights for all.

Norm: Good day Judith and welcome to bookpleasures.com

Can you share some of the key moments or experiences that inspired you to write Where Wisdom Meets Wonder?

Judith: In the everyday moments we share with our grandchildren, we were experiencing glimmers that I wanted to share. Those are moments of connection, safety, and joy.

They felt so special and important for us and the developing grandchildren.

In a world full of things to stress about, I wanted to shine a light on these precious moments when all is well, where wisdom meets wonder, and generations intersect.

Norm: In your book, you discuss the concept of the "Third Act" of life. Can you elaborate on what this means and why it's significant?

Judith: When I turned 60, I celebrated my birthday and also, the art of living. I knew that the number of years ahead would be less than the ones behind me.

In a play, the Third Act is when conflicts are resolved and things come together. That's what I looked forward to, reaping the benefits of conscious living and celebrating the gift of wisdom that comes with age.

Norm: How did your individual voyage, which involved releasing the notion of midlife, impact your outlook on the aging process and the condition of being a senior citizen?

Judith: At midlife, I wrote a book called Unpacking Guilt, A Mother's Journey to Wisdom.

Through that memoir, which was also a travelog, I released regrets about what I had learned that I wished I had known when my children were young.

By reconciling my past, I paved the way to freedom in the years ahead. When I became a senior citizen, I was ready to embrace it.

Norm: You mention the importance of embracing elderhood with curiosity and wonder. What advice would you give to others looking to do the same?

Judith: If you have forgotten how, I recommend spending time with young children. They are full of curiosity and wonder. That's how they interact with life.

There was a period in our grandchildren's language development, when one of their most spoken words was "wow" - an expression of wonder.

Besides being with children, spending time in nature awakens curiosity and wonder. That's what keeps our minds and hearts open and our spirits young.

Norm: What role does personal worth and self-esteem play in the process of embracing the wisdom years, and how can individuals work on this aspect of their lives?

Judith: I think that acceptance and gratitude build self-esteem. We grow and develop as we go, which means we know more now than we did before.

It's important to let go of shaming ourselves for mistakes we made before we knew better. Once we know better, we can do better. We are all learning, growing and evolving.

If we value life experiences for the nuggets of wisdom they bring us, we grow instead of shutting because life has not turned out how we wanted it to.

A change in perspective can open our minds and hearts in the wisdom years. I focus on the things I've gained instead of what I have lost. And I am grateful.

Norm: Can you describe some of the heartwarming anecdotes from your life journey that had a profound impact on your outlook on aging?

Judith: I'll share an anecdote from the book that showed me how important it is to let things go, to create space for new things to enter our lives.

When I let go of running the early childhood center I had founded, I had time to do things I wanted to do. We cleaned out our big old Victorian home and moved into a small modern one.

Then I published the book I had written and shelved a decade earlier Unpacking Guilt, A Mother's Journey to Freedom. I created a website, started a blogpost, and began teaching online courses.

And the biggest gift of all - I became a grandmother! When I let go, I gained more than I could have imagined!

Norm: Would you mind elaborating on valuing novel environments and connections during the later stages of life, as you've outlined in your book?

Judith: As long as I continue learning, growing, and connecting, I remain relevant. My husband wanted to share the wonders of nature with our grandchildren, so we found a little lake house.

Over the past summer, the children swam, fished, and picked wild blackberries. They built stamina and muscles. We also enjoyed these activities along with them which kept our bodies, souls and spirits strong.

Connecting with the grandchildren and with nature provided health benefits for us all!

Norm: Your book touches on the idea of being a source of inspiration for young generations. How can older individuals become mentors and guides to younger people, particularly in your book's message?

Judith: We can become mentors and guides to younger people, by modeling graceful aging. Instead of dreading the elder years, I looked forward to it, because my grandparents were great role models.

We teach not by what we say so much as how we live and who we are.

Norm: As someone who has shared wisdom and experiences from years of devotion to early childhood, what advice do you have for grandparents looking to deepen their connection with their grandchildren?

Judith: It takes spending time alone with the grandchildren to form a deep connection. In this way, the grandchildren became familiar with our home and how we live.

We also bear in mind that parents are primary decision-makers so we want to do with the grandchildren what supports them as well.

We respect parents' safety concerns and schedules. In many ways, it is easier to be grandparents than to be parents. Connecting with the grandchildren is a way of bridging the generations.

Norm: How has your appreciation of the relationship with your husband strengthened as you entered the wisdom years, and what lessons can others learn from this?

Judith: My husband has a playful nature that comes out when he is with the grandchildren. It gives me such joy to watch how he connects with them!

We each have our own personalities and accept the roles we play which make us a good team. After decades together, my husband and I have predictable rhythms to our days, which grants them an ease and flow.

We don't fret over little things and truly appreciate our lifestyle and each other.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and Where Wisdom Meets Wonder?

Judith: I post to the BLOG Wise Words and Precious Moments bi-monthly and regularly on social media. You can find links on my WEBSITE.

Norm: As we wrap up our interview, can you share some insights into the process of writing this memoir and the impact you hope it will have on readers of all ages?

Judith:

I thought I was writing a book to celebrate the wonders of the early years and what happens when an early childhood expert becomes a grandma, but it became more than that! My book is also about supporting young families and celebrating the wisdom years. Staying connected is the best way to age gracefully.

Norm: Thanks once again and good luck with all of your endeavors