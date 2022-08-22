When, Why, And How To Apologize For Causing A Crisis

In the new weekly episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, explains when and why companies should apologize for creating a crisis. He also descibes the best ways for businesses and organizations to express regret or remorse for their part in a scandal, disaster or other crisis situation.

Segal's commentaries, which are about a minute long, are mini-masterclasses on crisis management and crisis communication.

Segal is the bestselling author of the award-winning book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020.

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist.