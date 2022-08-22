Speaker
When, Why, And How To Apologize For Causing A Crisis
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Monday, August 22, 2022


The cover of Edward Segal's book on crisis management
 

In the new weekly episode of the Crisis Management Minute, Edward Segal, a nationally known crisis management expert and bestselling author, explains when and why companies should apologize for creating a crisis. He also descibes the best ways for businesses and organizations to express regret or remorse for their part in a scandal, disaster or other crisis situation.

The episode can be heard on Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-crisis-management-minute/id1514212596, on YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkarURWx5rHaw4LkfujEgg, and wherever podcasts are found. The Crisis Management Minute is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

Segal's commentaries, which are about a minute long, are mini-masterclasses on crisis management and crisis communication.

Segal is the bestselling author of the award-winning  book on crisis management, Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey/2020); a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues; and hosted the Crisis Ahead podcast in 2020.

The advice he shares on the podcast is based on his 30+ years experience as a crisis management consultant and trainer, dealing with crisis situations as the CEO of the Greater Los Angeles Association of Realtors and the Marin Association of Realtors, and his work as a freelance journalist. His articles have been published by Forbes.com, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and other

Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey).

Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.
