When Love Transcends Time: P.A. Farrell’s New Paranormal Romance

An unforgettable story of a woman's creativity, courage, and a mysterious man who may not belong to this world.

Best-selling psychologist and storyteller P. A. Farrell invites readers into a tale that blends romance, mystery, and the supernatural in Three Days in Forever, releasing November 13 on Amazon Select EPUB and in library distribution via Draft2Digital.

Set against the creative pulse of Chicago's indie film scene, the novella follows Kate Collins, a filmmaker desperate to bring her documentary on forgotten women artists to life. Her luck—and her reality—changes when she meets Eli Carson, a stranger who offers to fully fund her film under one impossible condition: they must complete it in three days.

Kate soon discovers Eli isn't what he seems. He is a being from another dimension, allowed only seventy-two hours on Earth once every century to help human creativity flourish. As they race against time, their collaboration deepens into something neither can ignore—a love that transcends space, time, and even mortality.

Farrell's prose captures the tenderness of human connection and the haunting beauty of impermanence. Three Days in Forever is a wholesome, emotionally charged story for readers who crave romance with heart and purpose. It celebrates women's vision, the power of storytelling, and the unseen forces that inspire us to create.

"This is a love story not just between two souls," says Farrell, "but between humanity and the act of creation itself. It's about the mysterious hands—seen and unseen—that help us bring art into being."

Fans of The Time Traveler's Wife and The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue will find the same emotional resonance here, but in a compact, heartfelt novella that lingers long after the final page.

About the Author



P.A. Farrell is a psychologist and author known for her emotionally rich fiction and self-help books that explore love, loss, and the quiet resilience of the human spirit. Her works—including flash fiction collections and romance novellas—combine lyrical realism with themes of transformation and inner strength.