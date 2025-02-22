When Denial Risks Families: Facing the Reality of Long-Term Care

From: Matt McCann -- Long Term Care Expert Mesa , AZ Saturday, February 22, 2025



Sometimes a spouse can be in denial about future long-term care Susan never imagined she would find herself bathing and dressing her husband, Mark, after his stroke at 68. He had always been the strong one—the provider, the planner. "We'll never need help," he used to say. "If something happens, we'll figure it out." However, as Mark's mobility declined, Susan quickly realized she wasn't prepared for the physical and emotional toll of caregiving. Their savings once meant for travel and a comfortable retirement, were now being drained by home health aides. Their adult children, juggling their own careers and families, could only do so much. "I wish we had planned ahead," Susan admits. "But Mark was always so sure we wouldn't need to." Ignoring Reality Denial can be a powerful force, especially when it comes to aging and long-term care. For many families, the refusal to acknowledge future care needs leads to financial hardship, stress, and difficult decisions. Matt McCann, a nationally recognized expert in long-term care planning, has heard these stories before, but when the reality hits, it becomes a family crisis, and it's often too late to plan properly. "Many people convince themselves that they won't need long-term care, that their spouse can take care of them, or that they can pay for it out of pocket." However, McCann also sees often when a family has Long-Term Care Insurance. He says there is no crisis, and families can concentrate on being a family. "An LTC Insurance policy makes all the difference. Sure, money matters, but it's about so much more than that—it's about dignity, security, and ensuring your loved ones never have to make impossible choices alone." Cost of Denial: Financial and Emotional Consequences Long-term care is a reality most people will face. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that 56% of Americans over 65 will need some form of long-term care. McCann says it is more simple than that. "Long-term care ... It will either happen -- or it won't." Yet many fail to plan for it, believing: "It won't happen to me."

"My spouse or kids can take care of me."

"I can afford to pay for it myself."

"The government will pay for it." Each of these assumptions can lead to serious consequences. Don't Depend on the Government Former President Ronald Reagan said it best in 1986: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help." When it comes to long-term care, relying on government programs like Medicare or Medicaid is a risky bet. Medicare and supplements cover only short-term skilled care—not the daily assistance with activities we take for granted today, like bathing, dressing, using the bathroom, or supervision for dementia that most people eventually need. Medicaid, meanwhile, is not a proactive solution for most. It requires individuals to deplete their assets to qualify, and even then, care options are often limited to government-approved facilities, restricting choice and independence. McCann says it is all about choice and control. "Long-Term Care Insurance is the ultimate in choice and control." With a policy in place, you protect your savings, maintain your lifestyle and independence, and ensure access to quality care on your terms—without relying on the government or placing the burden on those you love. The Family Caregiving Burden When one spouse or an adult child assumes they can provide care, they often underestimate the toll it will take. Caregiving is physically and emotionally exhausting, especially for an aging spouse. Caregiving is Neither Easy nor Free McCann says that some people think their loved ones will always be able to take care of them. "But the reality is that caregiving is a full-time job that can lead to burnout, strained relationships, and financial instability." Adult children may feel pressured to step in, sometimes quitting their jobs to provide unpaid care. This sacrifice can jeopardize their own financial futures by reducing their earning potential and retirement savings. It can also strain relationships with spouses and children, often leading to family tension and sibling disputes over how to handle the situation. McCann emphasizes that a Long-Term Care Insurance policy removes these burdens, providing guaranteed tax-free benefits to cover quality care of your choice when the time comes. "An LTC Insurance policy allows your family to focus on offering love and support rather than struggling with difficult care decisions." The High Cost of Long-Term Care The numbers tell a different story for those who believe they can self-fund care. According to the LTC News Cost of Care Calculator, the average cost of a private nursing home room exceeds $115,000 per year. However, most long-term care is delivered in someone's home, assisted living, or memory care. Home care costs continue to rise due to labor shortages and increasing labor costs. Based on a 44-hour week, the national average is nearly $62,000 a year, and these costs vary dramatically depending on location. Assisted living is also costly, with the median average cost being over $55,000 a year before the surcharges that add about $2000 more each month. Matt McCann explains that the cost of care will double—or more—over the next 20 years. "You can never predict when you'll need care or what the markets will be doing at that time." Without an LTC Insurance policy, a loved one will be forced to make difficult financial decisions, such as the type of care you will receive and which assets to liquidate to cover care costs—while also facing the tax consequences of doing so. With a policy in place, those tough choices are avoided, ensuring financial security and access to quality care without disrupting your retirement plans. Breaking Through Denial: How Families Can Start the Conversation Denial often stems from fear—fear of aging, losing independence, or becoming a burden. But avoiding the conversation doesn't prevent these realities from happening. It only makes them harder to manage when they do. 1. Choose the Right Moment Bringing up long-term care planning is rarely easy, but it's essential. Choose a calm moment—not during a family crisis—to discuss future care needs. "It's best to have these conversations before there's a health crisis," McCann advises. "When families plan ahead, they have more options and less stress." 2. Use Real-Life Examples One way to open the conversation is by referring to a friend, relative, neighbor, or public figure who has struggled with long-term care. "Seeing someone else go through it makes people realize this could happen to them." 3. Focus on Control and Independence Many people resist long-term care planning because they associate it with losing control. Reframe the conversation around maintaining independence and choosing how and where they receive care. "Long-Term Care Insurance isn't just about protecting assets," McCann explains. "It's about ensuring you have access to quality care, in your home if possible, without relying on your family to provide it." Long-Term Care Insurance: A Solution That Protects Families Planning ahead with Long-Term Care Insurance offers multiple benefits: Protects retirement savings from the high costs of care.

from the high costs of care. Ensures access to quality care in a setting of choice—at home, in assisted living, or in a nursing facility.

Relieves family members from the financial and emotional burden of caregiving. How Does Long-Term Care Insurance Work? McCann says even a small policy can provide huge benefits for you, a spouse, and the rest of the family. "An affordable LTC Insurance policy means peace of mind. "It allows your family to maintain their relationships instead of struggling as unpaid caregivers and fighting siblings." The Best Time to Buy Is Sooner Than You Think Many assume they can purchase LTC Insurance later in life, but waiting too long can result in higher premiums—or worse, disqualification due to pre-existing health conditions. "The best time to get coverage is in your 40s or 50s," McCann advises. He says most people acquire an LTC Insurance policy between ages 47 and 67. "You'll qualify for lower premiums and lock in coverage before health issues arise teh sooner you get an LTC policy in place." How Much Does Long-Term Care Insurance Cost at My Age? Taking Action: Steps to Secure a Plan If you or a loved one are ready to move past denial and secure a long-term care plan, follow these steps: Assess Your Future Needs – Consider your family's health history and potential care risks. Be honest about your health and finances so the LTC Insurance specialist can make appropriate recommendations. Use the LTC News Cost of Care Calculator – Get a realistic idea of long-term care costs in your area, which will help you design the best plan. Consult a Long-Term Care Insurance Specialist – Work with an expert, like Matt McCann, to find an affordable policy designed to meet your needs. You have to speak with someone to get accurate quotes and a specialist who represents all the top-rated companies that offer long-term care solutions that will best meet your needs instead of a financial advisor or general insurance agent with limited experience. Have a Family Meeting – After getting an LTC Insurance policy, ensure everyone understands the plan and how it protects both assets and relationships. If you wish, an LTC Insurance specialist, like McCann, will often offer to do this so they can better explain the policy. Don't Wait Until It's Too Late Families who wait until a crisis to address long-term care face limited choices, financial strain, and unnecessary stress. Overcoming denial and planning ahead ensures that you or your loved ones can age with dignity, independence, and financial security. "I tell families all the time," McCann says, "the sooner you plan, the more control you have. " "Don't wait until you need extended care to realize how important this could have been."


