When Decluttering is HARD

Monday, September 27, 2021

Decluttering can be really hard.

A common saying in the home organization field: "If you don't love it, throw it away". Sounds easy, right?

Well, sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't.

Clutter happens, one thing at a time, it reaches a certain point where you are surprised by how much you have and you can just throw out what isn't serving you.

Sometimes, though, it's really not simple at all.

Each thing has an emotion to it. It's got a history. There may be memories, bad or good attached to it and it's overwhelming to go through it, so you just leave it.

When there's a death or traumatic event, it can create a great deal of stress to go through it, so you don't. Then that stuff continues to add stress to your life, day in, day out. When this happens, it can spiral out of control.

How do you get it back under control?

It's not just about clearing the clutter physically, You have to clear the mental clutter.

I can use energy healing to assist with the mental clutter to make it easier to reduce the physical clutter.

Once we clear the trauma and drama that created the clutter, there won't be the psychological need to get more stuff to replace it. It will also make throwing stuff away easier. Taking the "trigger" away from the process makes it easier.

Decluttering the home and decluttering the mind can create a life with room for joy.