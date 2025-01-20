What’s Your Exit Strategy: for Your Company and Your Future-Self?

Monday, January 20, 2025

Laurie Barkman, author of the "The Business Transition Handbook, will lead a Virtual Workshop for the Age Brilliantly Academy on February 4, 2025.

New York, NY. January 20, 2025. The "Business Transition Sherpa", Laurie Barkman, will be presenting a workshop on "The Opportunities Found in Planning Beyond your Business" at the Age Brilliantly Academy's winter series of virtual workshops on February 4, 2025. She announced today that participants will be able to download a free PDF of her acclaimed book, The Business Transition Handbook, after the program to further help participants plan for future personal life opportunities after they exit.

"Every business owner knows that developing an exit strategy years ahead of the actual event is the best way to maximize return on everyone's investment in building a company that serves customers, workers, and other stakeholders," notes Ms. Barkman, a nationally recognized business transition advisor. "The Handbook was written to alert owners to potential succession pitfalls and other challenges so they can avoid them and create valuable exit options. Another part of a successful exit strategy is to consider the opportunities ahead when you leave exit, so you can lead a maximally fulfilling-100 year life."

Transitioning a business is one of the most significant steps an owner can take – and it can be overwhelming without the right roadmap. In the Handbook, Ms. Barkman shares actionable strategies and expert insights to help business owners navigate the complexities of succession with confidence and clarity. It covers key aspects of successful transitions, including:

How to identify and address common succession pitfalls,

Strategies to protect and enhance your business's value

Tips for preparing emotionally and practically for your next chapter.

Age Brilliantly(.org) is the interactive community of adults who want to maximize opportunities to lead (more) fulfilling 100-year lives. Members share information, inspiration, resources, support and tools to make better life decisions. The website includes an Academy-Learning Center, Insight Exchange, Self-discovery tools, and advisory resources. The Academy's Winter 2025 "Opportunities" series of online workshops educates and inspires participants. These complimentary one-hour programs take place on Tuesdays from Jan. 14 to March 25, 2025 at 1 PM ET. Ms. Barkman will present on February 4.

"Thanks to the gift of longevity, people can lead longer, fulfilling lives by nurturing the eight Life Essentials throughout their potential 100 year lives," observed Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D., Age Brilliantly's CEO and CLO. "We're fortunate to have trailblazers as role models who use intentional living to lead a fulfilling long life. We lost a giant role-model when President Jimmy Carter recently died at 100-years of age."

Dr. Cahn concluded, "The Age Brilliantly mindset focuses on maximizing opportunities for your Future-Self and the people we influence for generations to come. Everyone, especially business owners, should focus on their OppAge™ – the number of opportunity years ahead, so they can engage in activities that excite them the most—including new businesses! Maximize opportunities for life-fulfillment, always."

For more information, visit www.AgeBrilliantly.org contact 800-493-1334, or JCahn@agebrilliantly.org.