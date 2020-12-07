What matters? Take Part in Art and make our community resilient

available in English and Spanish helping NEO to serve the So Cal Community starting in the Valley

"What Matters?" by Charles Sherman

Digital print from original artwork inspired by Jasper Johns', "Three Flags". As our country is in distress, this editioned art print asks the profound social, economic, political and spiritual question, "What Matters?"

For more information please visit:

https://www.charlesshermanart.com/large-multi-view/What-Matters/3739305-1-286391/What-Matters.html

Backgrounder:

Last week, New Education Options became a science and arts center without walls and joined the ASTC. (see logo and mission here: ASTC's Strategic Direction - Association of Science and Technology Centers) For NEO and Kids First So Cal, our work is serving children. Find us at: New Education Options Reviews and Ratings | Sherman Oaks, CA | Donate, Volunteer, Review | GreatNonprofits.

Find out about childcare via www.kidsfirst.la (part of the CCRC community with available seats).

New Education Options teamed to serve in schools, at schools, and now on the web with core studies in 2020 and with citizen scientists since 2015.

We won at National Philanthropy Day Award in 2002 for The Mindspan Project, which became our R is for River Project under the Supervisors of District 3. We operate now in tandem with students and their teachers, live as tutors, and as enrichment, and as a research pilot on building student capacity, language skills and core skills.

STEAM is science, technology, arts, and math. We can choose to help each other and help children be resilient. This week. you can help a child be sponsored for enrichment, tutoring, or music, math and science support with a tax exempt gift to New Education Options from Charles Sherman Art.com. You can purchase at the Charles Sherman Website, give a donation through Great Nonprofits.org and help us underwrite programs for families that are not able to afford childcare by taking part.

In preparing for your Christmas, help us focus on what matters. Build hope and optimism in overcoming the Pandemic and giving the gift that keeps on giving. New Education Options became a science and arts center without walls last week joining the ASTC. Help us to create a terrific new year and help parents work confidently, children to love learning, and our programs stay available year round.

Empathy leads to connectiveness...quote by researcher and Ted Speaker/author, Brene Brown, quoted on Power of Resiliency Video by Harvard University, youtube, November 2018.

Where you can see us:

NEO Character Campaign launched in the Daily News - Nonprofit Section, The Gift of Giving, November 25th, 2020 with this print used for annual philanthropy across So Cal before Christmas. Make everyday GIving Tuesday! (Ad posted in all the online sites of the Southern California News Group).





Write a story if you participated between 1999-2020:KidsFirst video on keeping children in school...and how to motivate them:River Flowing by teens:Learning to be resilient:The Resiliency Project: