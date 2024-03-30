What Is A Soul Healer?

My video in-depth interview with Jim Masters, https://youtu.be/qtVR11ug0NY offers information that is not usually discussed. There are more effective and superior ways to resolve old problems and trauma in your life. Exploring different ways to improve your daily living is possible. It takes deeper elucidation into the subconscious to resolve old issues.

Do you have problems in your life? Are they coming from past reminiscences or unknown places than currently in your life? Most of us have past baggage that we learned growing up and from school, society, and organizations when we were young that are not in our best benefit.

Some people go for various kinds of help, counseling, or use meditation. When the answers are not helping it might be a good idea to explore a deeper way as regression to resolve the old issues in a loving response. It is possible to heal the past and no longer have it being an influence in your daily life. The old solutions are often superficial. They may address the mental and behavioral reactions to your daily life, but do they really stop the dilemma?

Do you feel like your past is dead weight? Because it is. Years earlier ,I did not realize how much those emotional ties to the past were being acted out in my daily life. Old issues are history and do not have any influence on my current day unless I am still hanging on to them. I took a class years back that said, I need to finish my unfinished business, as it is draining my energy for the existing day.

I found my anger and resentments were based from earlier days that did not go my way or people had not done what I wanted. I was still reliving those emotions. That anger was not needed today as those situations were years ago. I realized I had to release them and heal them to be able to enjoy my current day completely. Any emotional stirrings to the past were waiting for my loving resolution of them.

One day, I was walking from one room and had to step down into the family room, when I heard the inner message that all the family anger has been coming down through generations and landed on my shoulders to heal. I was not raised to be angry. The current motto when I grew up was nice little girls do not get angry. To say I am free from the triggers of past anger. However, I still find stuffed anger once in awhile that shows up to be heard and healed.

Uncovering the old stuffed negative emotions from your life and the lives of the generational emotions you were raised in, is important if you want to live one day at a time. The old unresolved baggage drains off your energy for the day and over time will become an illness as it continues to drain you of your daily power.

The answer is to find the origin of the trauma, difficulty, lack, or fear. With appropriate help to heal the source of the trouble, there are no more symptoms later. This resolves their influence into your current life. The energy for your daily adventures is complete to enjoy. The burdens from your past history and daily history are no longer affecting you present experiences.

I do not have to relive others unhappiness. I had been a good sponge and took on the abuse, pessimism, and other negativity from the family and others that were unhappy. I am a worthy person, I now can be authentic, have sovereignty, and have my own life to take pleasure in. I do not carry the weight of my past or that from the family. I am free, happy, and lighter.

The work of a soul healer brings a love that never fails. A new life without the past weight to carry is the reward. Your soul is a "piece of God" and has not been able to function completely. Now with your new ability to respond in love to situations, you move into living in the "Now". You are emotionally available to enjoy your experiences and feel terrific.

It is the ability to live in the moment that is the reward. That is why it is called The Present. Being emotionally available to know you are loved and always have been is the healing. When living in the current day without the emotional hangovers, your life comes alive to feel compassion, elation, happiness, and enjoy all the events each day.

A spiritual minister/soul healer offers help from experience and wisdom. Love never fails. My interview with Jim Masters https://youtu.be/qtVR11ug0NY explains this and more.