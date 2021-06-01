CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

What is a Caregiver Subject Matter Expert?

Pamela D Wilson, MS, BS/BA, CG, CSA is a caregiver subject matter expert. Caregiving is a topic not readily discussed within families or in society until the need arises. Adult children are shocked when an unexpected event tosses their lives upside down and results in daily care responsibilities for aging parents or a spouse.

Adult children and spouses who are retirees, Baby Boomers, and Millenials are becoming caregivers at a more rapid rate due to the pandemic. The needs of aging parents concerned about the virus are demanding more time and attention from families.

Why Companies Benefit From a Bona Fide Caregiver Subject Matter Expert

Caregivers are concerned about trusting interactions with the healthcare system and caregiver services. At the same time, information for caregivers is available in increasing quantities on the Internet. Accessing information but not having the knowledge or experience to put it to practical use is one reason Wilson offers 1:1 eldercare consultations for family caregivers.

Caregivers are looking to establish relationships with experts that have similar experiences they can trust. Wilson receives feedback from caregivers that support developing relationships and breaking down complex topics into relatable information.

A website visitor recently shared this with Pamela:

"Solutions offered by well-meaning ones are often empty and unrealistic. Out of all articles I've ever read, you have hit the nail on the head. Thank you. I can tell you have been thru all of these things. Your advice I value. Others who just shoot from the hip . . . not so much. Thank you for publishing these caregiving thoughts."

Specific to work with corporations and groups, Wilson:

Creates and offers unique education programs on-site or on-line for employees, customers or potential clients

Engages audiences through storytelling and sharing real-life professional experiences

Places audiences at ease—even when speaking about uncomfortable topics

Presents as poised, trustworthy, credible, and balanced

Offers unique experience to respond to timely caregiver issues and questions at events and for the media

Relates in a practical, down to earth matter that establishes a comfort level to support two-way communication

The Care Navigator Becomes the Caregiver Subject Matter Expert

Wilson transitioned from president and owner of her company, The Care Navigator, in July 2018 to speak, educate and develop educational content for caregivers after twenty years as a direct service provider for aging adults and caregivers.

Wilson's website and content for caregivers are extensive and feature::

The Caring for Aging Parents Blog

The Caring Generation® podcast

The Caring Generation® library for family and professional caregivers

Wilson's book, The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life's Unexpected Changes

Access to a membership site that hosts the caregiver library and online eldercare courses: Taking Care of Elderly Parents Stay at Home How to Get Guardianship of a Parent

Caregiver videos from Wilson's YouTube Channel

Personal experience with family caregiving issues—the loss of both parents, a brother, a sister, grandparents, aunts, and uncles—combined with her interest in helping the elderly was the impetus that began a career that Wilson continues to pursue with passion today.

Personal experience with family caregiving issues—the loss of both parents, a brother, a sister, grandparents, aunts, and uncles—combined with her interest in helping the elderly was the impetus that began a career that Wilson continues to pursue with passion today.