What is Your Mental Diet?

Hearing so much about diet these days brings an understanding that food in your blood stream builds all the tissues composing your body. It is sensible to know how to be healthy and eat quality food. However, there is dieting at a level that is infinitely more profound and far reaching in its effects. That would be a mental diet. This brings a new awareness the thoughts upon which your mind dwells. What spiritual substances have our attention? What is our spiritual diet? This diet can change your life in a week.

Thought is the real causation of life. It is necessary to have the same kind of environment and mind. Many changes are necessary to align, as your whole life will transform. Being happy and cheerful or being in a low-spirit and fearful depends entirely on the quality of the mental food upon which you diet. We are transformed by the renewing of our minds. That your mental diet is really the most important thing in your whole life is now becoming more understood and applied in our lives.

The challenge is to stand back and acknowledges our thoughts objectively. Our moods can change and we can change them. They make or mar out personal happiness. If you are in a bad disposition, you cannot be healthy. When feeling cynical, depressed, superior, or frightened, life is not worth living. Knowing that this too shall pass provides the information and power to change your focus and allow the negative to leave to be replaced with love, sanity, and peace.

The mental diet is really the most important thing in your whole life. As you make a commitment to stay in being positive for the next week, it is not easy. However, it is necessary to stand back and look at your words and reactions objectively. It is a training of the mind. It is not possible to be prosperous, and have a bad disposition. If you are not determined to start in now and carefully select all day the kind of thoughts that you are going to think, your may as well give up all hope of shaping your life into a better one, because this is the only way.

Can you commit to devote one week solely to the task of building a new habit of thought? This week will be the most significant in your whole life. It will be the turning point for you. As it is in accordance with the Great Law, it cannot fail. This will be exceedingly difficult for the first few days, but if you persevere, you will find that it will become rapidly easier. It is the most interesting experiment that you could possibly make.

The habit of positive thinking will begin to be established. This is only one week to have your life definitely alter everything for the better.The whole idea is to have seven days of unbroken mental discipline to retrain the mind in a new direction, once and for all. If you do fall off the seven days, it is best to stop for several days and then start again fresh. First, stay out of negative thinking, including thoughts of failure, disappointment, or trouble. In addition no thoughts of criticism jealousy, or condemnation of others or yourself. This includes thoughts of sickness, accident, non- constructive, limitation, or pessimistic attitudes whether it includes you or anyone else.

Second, remember to be clear that this diet means not to entertain or dwell upon negative things. It does not matter if the negative things come up; it is amount of time you dwell on it. This includes your thought or those of others, their conduct, mail, telephone, crimes, disasters announced from television, cell phones, social media, or newspapers. If your friend is speaking negatively, you do not have to accept it. It is your mental consent, remember, that constitutes your diet. Give yourself a positive thought, let go of the comment, and move on. The longer you entertain the attention to the negative is the damage. You are still on the diet. Finding others that week that are positive will make the week easier. If you have a hard week coming up, stall your diet until after the difficulty.

When starting the diet all sorts of difficulties will surface. This is good sign. It means that things are moving and that is what we want. Hold on steadily and let it rock, and when the rocking is over, the picture will have reassembled itself into something much nearer to your heart's desire. Remember not to dwell upon the upsets as that impeded the diet. A few of the thoughts I retain throughout the day are, This is the day the Lord hath made I will rejoice and be glad in it, God Bless Them, and I am in gratitude.

This diet is only for you and not to share with others. Keep it strictly to yourself. When you have completed the seven day successfully, and secured your demonstration, allow a reasonable time to elapse in establishing your new mentality. Then tell the story to anyone else who you think is likely to be helped.

Finally, remember that nothing said or done by anyone else can possibly throw you off the diet. Only your own reaction to the other person's conduct can do that. This brings a higher level of consciousness that is love, peace, generosity, and harmony that you want to experience.

