What is Reality? An Inner Journey

By Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, IBRT

"Finding Reality Beyond Fear"

"FINDING REALITY BEYOND FEAR" is a book that conveys a dramatic transformation illustrating the points and detailing a victory out of a fear based life of trauma and more. All significant clues are given to anyone brave enough to trek a similar path. Even if you are only able to master the first part of the book, your life is likely to improve dramatically. FINDING REALITY BEYOND FEAR offers hope for people for needing to resolve alcoholism, abuse as well, as mental illness, fear, and more. Marilyn L. Redmond has dealt with them and overcame them by finding the love within. This book is a must- read.

Are you living in reality? Marilyn was not even aware that she was not in reality. Many people are living in a fear-based life that is an illusion. Her fantasy was based in following the model of her parents who were not authentic. Her father was an alcoholic and her mother was mentally ill. Her mother remarried a man sicker than she was. The family wore masks that everything was fine while they were suffering within from trauma, fear, abuse, and abandonment. They looked very good at work, school, and church. Marilyn graduated as valedictorian, had seven years of college to teach school, soloed with a symphony, and dressed stylish. She was dying inside. Her family was too sick to be there for her, they were barely there themselves. There was not talk, no trust, no feelings in her home. Marilyn was not guided through life with support or answers to life situations. She had to look to others for how did they do it. Marilyn read every book she could looking for answers.

Because she was in survival from all the abuse, mistakenly, she tried to control her life, so she would not get hurt again. Marilyn did not know how to handle situations differently. She went to church for 50 years and her husband was trying to kill her. Marilyn was trying suicide and the doctor said she was dying. She did not know how to change the hell she was enduring trying to look good to others.

Coming home from a vacation her irate husband had begun to drink again and he was driving in a manic state trying to kill them. Marilyn prayed", Please help me I really do not want to die". Shortly, she found out about that he was an alcoholic and about a program called Al-anon, which is for the family and friends of an alcoholic. At her first meeting, the people were laughing and having a good time. Marilyn did not understand how they could be so happy. The meeting seemed foreign to her. They were talking, but she did not understand the message. Fortunately, they told her to keep coming back. Thank goodness she did.

Years later, Marilyn has moved into reality and out of the disease, past trauma, PTSD, and abuse. Attending spiritual groups changed her life. She had to change to attract the life she always wanted. Moving out of fear, resentments, and old beliefs has been a long process, but well worth it. Leaving the past drama, mistreatment, and abandonment behind is not easy. However, with spiritual principles to replace the past misunderstandings about life brought gradual relief and sanity. Her life today is a love-based life and the past is no longer triggered. Her psychiatrist declared Marilyn sane, several years ago.

Marilyn shares her experiences as she learned to work through her fears into her Creator's love. With this information, anyone can move beyond the fear into a higher consciousness of truth and maturity. It is a manual for growing into reality. The necessary self-searching, slogans, prayer, and meditation brought an inner change from fear into self-love. The spiritual principles of this book will help you, tool.

