The Caring Generation® What is 24 7 Care for the Elderly?

Golden CO- Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the subject is 24 7 Care for the Elderly.

Wilson releases a new podcast in The Caring Generation series every Wednesday, sharing tips and conversations about aging, caregiving, and family relationships to help caregiving families plan for what lies ahead. The podcasts are available on Wilson's website and all major podcast sites.

24 7 Care for the Elderly

What is 24 7 care? The term 24 7 care is a recommendation provided by staff employed by in-home care companies, Medicare home health care providers, care communities, nursing homes, and hospitals. When an aging parent or another loved one is said to need 24 7 care, this means that the parent may be at risk of injury or safety concerns if left alone for any time during a 24 hour period. 24 7 care can also apply to the care needed by family members with dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or another cognitive impairment that makes it unsafe for this person to live alone.

On this week's show, Wilson answers questions about the considerations and decisions to be made around 24 7 care for elderly parents who want to live independently at home. Wilson shares information for adult children who ask when is it safe to leave a parent at home alone? Also discussed are daily activities that help all adults remain physically independent to avoid accidents and hospitalizations that may result in 24 7 care.

Dr. Joseph Cafazzo Talks About Healthcare Technology to Avoid Hospitalizations

Dr. Joseph Cafazzo is the Lead of the Centre for Global eHealth Innovation at the University Health Network, a state-of-the-art research facility hosting 70 staff and students devoted to the evaluation and design of healthcare technology, based at Toronto General Hospital. He joins Wilson on this week's show to discuss advances in healthcare technology, including managing heart disease and diabetes and the potential to detect Alzheimer's disease.

As a biomedical engineer, Dr. Cafazzo observes healthcare delivery from the inside-out and works on ways to keep people out of the hospital by creating technologies that allow for self-care at home. Over his career, he has built a network of clinicians, designers, engineers, and researchers that challenge healthcare norms and empower patients and their families. Together they push the boundaries of what's possible, which has led to creating technologies that act to facilitate patient self-care of complex chronic conditions.



Dr. Cafazzo is a Professor at the University of Toronto in clinical engineering, human factors, and health informatics and is the recipient of the Career Scientist award by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. He serves as a Chair for the Scientific Advisory Committee of Health Canada for Digital Health.

Wilson works with family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide to educate about the role strain that caregivers experience, managing, and planning for health and aging issues. More about Wilson's online courses for elderly care, individual elder care consultations, caregiver support, webinars, and speaking engagements are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may also be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the Contact Me page on her website.

