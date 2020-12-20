What does your favorite food tell about your personality?

From: Randy Rolfe - Parenting, Family and Lifestyle Author and Speaker West Chester , PA Sunday, December 20, 2020

Video Clip: Click to Watch Parenting and lifestyle author and speaker Randy Rolfe will be appearing on "Read My Lips" on Voice America Online Radio live December 21 at 4 pm PT, 7 pm ET, sharing her expertise on the link between personality and favorite foods and lifestyle, on which her book The Four Temperaments and her weight loss course, Eat Right For Your Personality and Body Type are based. Randy Rolfe, JD, MA, Institute for Creative Solutions. Author of eight popular books on parenting, family life and health, therapist Randy has appeared on over 50 TV network talk shows and hundreds of radio and online shows, and has hosted her own show Family First. She grew up in a beautiful mansion, went to the best schools, and traveled the world every summer with her parents. But both parents suffered from alcoholism. So she is dedicated to showing people a better way to lifelong happiness. She draws on her wide experiences as a lawyer, nutritionist, therapist, educator, and theologian to uplift the lives of others. She's known for her friendly, compassionate style and direct, practical advice.

