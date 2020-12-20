What does your favorite food tell about your personality?

Randy Rolfe, JD, MA, Institute for Creative Solutions. Author of eight popular books on parenting, family life and health, therapist Randy has appeared on over 50 TV network talk shows and hundreds of radio and online shows, and has hosted her own show Family First. She grew up in a beautiful mansion, went to the best schools, and traveled the world every summer with her parents. But both parents suffered from alcoholism. So she is dedicated to showing people a better way to lifelong happiness. She draws on her wide experiences as a lawyer, nutritionist, therapist, educator, and theologian to uplift the lives of others. She's known for her friendly, compassionate style and direct, practical advice.