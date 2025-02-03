What are Bunions explained by Dr. Morton's Toe

From: Dr. Burton Schuler -- Morton's Toe Expert Panama City , FL Monday, February 3, 2025

What are Bunions? A simple bunion is an abnormal bump of bone that is formed at the head of our old friend, the first metatarsal bone. The bunion can either be on the top or side of the first metatarsal bone. In a more advanced bunion deformity, called Hallux Abducto Valgus, there starts to be a movement of the big toe toward the second toe. The most severe bunion is when the first toe not only moves toward the second toe, but it overlaps or underlaps the second toe. Bunions can cause swelling of the feet to occur. Mild bunions are abnormal "bumps of bone" formed on the side of the big toe joint or on the top of the big toejoint. If untreated, a bunion can ultimately lead to a more serious arthritic condition of the joint or to a serious dislocation of the great toe causing overlapping or underlapping of the big toe onto the 2nd toe. This problem has the medical name of Hallux Abduto Valgus. Even a mild bunion can make you walk improperly, which in turn can lead to pains of your arch, leg and or back.



After treating patients for 50 years I feel the number one reason for a person to have bunions is due to a Morton's Toe caused by Inheritance. We inherit our feet from our parents the same way we inherit many other traits. If mom or dad had a foot that was prone to forming bunions, you will have the tendency to acquire the same type of foot. It is not usual to see three generations of a family with the same type of bunion problems. To a much lesser extent poor posture and ill-fitting shoes may also be responsible for the formation of a bunion. Dr. Burton S. Schuler, Podiatrist, Foot Doctor, of Panama City, Fl is this country leading expert on the painful medical problem know as the Morton's Toe or the Long Second Toe. He is the author of the book Why You Realy Hurt: It All Starts In The Foot, which is the only book ever written about the Morton"s Toe. It was published in 2009 and now is in it's 4th printing. The book is the story of how the Morton's Toe can cause pain not only of your foot but thru out your whole body. Dr. Schuler is a 1975 graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He has also written the 1982 The Agony Of De-Feet, A Podiatrist's Guide To Foot Care, His articles about the foot, have appeared in the leading podiatric journals and publications. He has been interviewed by such varied publications as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and First for Women. During his almost 50 year career he has appeared on hundreds of radio stations to give his expert opinion regarding the Morton's Toe and other foot problems.

