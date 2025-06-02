What You Don't Know Can Hurt You!

By Marilyn L Redmond

We have not been living in reality. Is your life in turmoil around you? Are you confused about your existence? What we know today has been altered to keep you from not knowing the truth. In fact, it is opposite, deceptive, and even lies. Remember the song, Row, Row Your Boat. Did you know you have been living in a dream?

Maybe it is time to wake up and hear information that has been withheld for centuries and longer. The dream has kept us in a mental prison of fear. There were no bars physically, but emotionally you have been within the box of darkness from fear. Are you ready to leave the fear programmed basis for life we have been experiencing for years. Are you ready to walk into the light of reality?

When I was a child in the 40's there was a radio program with a ventriloquist named Edgar Bergen. His dummy named Mortimer Snerd was not as popular as his more famous Charlie McCarthy puppet. I listened to Mortimer Snerd sing many times to a tune, It pays to be Ignorant, to be dumb to be dense to be ignorant, just like me. As an impressionable child in a home where there was no guidance or information for growing up. I took this advice to heart and kept my head in the sand like an ostrich for much of my life. Until, one day being ignorant became a disease.

In the past, no one recognized that alcoholism is a family disease and is passed through the generations, even skipping generations. I was a sitting duck and did not know it. Living in domestic violence, mental illness, abuse, and trama, my anxiety was overwhelming. I went for help

.

About forty-five years ago, I ended up in a treatment center from addiction to medications from the psychiatrist. I was told that the pills were chemically the same in the body as alcohol. My new information was that I had a disease. I was told that I was dying. It got my attention. This woke me up, fast.

In the forties, no one talked about alcoholism as a disease. When I was told, that I had a medical problem, I popped out of my denial, quickly. My first question was how do you heal this sickness. I could not change what I did not know was the problem. I had to come out of my dream and wake up to facing the facts.

Now I had an answer to why my life was so difficult. I never emotionally grew up because of my childhood fears. I did not know I was walking in a fog of immaturity and not in reality while being drugged with prescriptions that kept me out of reality. I learned that there is an answer. Thank goodness, the center integrated the 12 steps of recovery into their program for healing. quickly I woke up, wanting to find the solution.

When the doctor at the center told me I was dying, I already had heard my inner voice tell me the same thing. . Even though I had gone to church for 50 years, I did not have a conscious contact with God or a Higher Power. I was operating from my head in deep survival that was not open to understanding the dynamics of life or growing up.

I became eager for information that would save my life. Hearing that I had a disease began my search for answers that opened more doors than just for healing my medical condition. I had to find answers or else. Through my search and research I found answers to the lies with which we have bee programmed for centuries. My many books reveal the truths and information I never heard from my dysfunctional family, religion school, government, or medicine. I relate this misinformation in "A Spark of Truth" https://booksbymarilyn.com/

Fortunately, I had an insatiable curiosity and I had read many biographies looking for answers, but none ever addressed my problems. Stopping the prescriptions and not drinking alcohol was my first step into truth. I was in survival from years of ill-treatment and neglect. How do I grow up, and no longer be a victim in a dysfunctional family?

A simple statement of Trust God, Clean House, and Help Others brought new ideas that really worked. Never trusting my parents who were mentally ill, I found it difficult to trust a beneficent energy of the universe that created everything and is within everything. I was taught a person would save me from all the problems. I realized that my religion did not teach that.

Today, I understand that my religion taught co-dependency. Recognizing that I was locked into a co-dependent marriage, explained that I wanted someone to save me. Ultimately, I had to trust my heart where my answers come through intuition, spiritual information, and others on the path into growing. Nowadays, I start my day with meditation for my daily answers.

Next came, clean house. This did not mean get out the vacuum, but to clear out my inner house filled with fear, guilt, shame, judgment, resentments, and pessimism from past abuse. I was in the dark called depression without any light to show me the way. As I released the barriers I had built protecting me growing up, I actually was stopping the sunlight light from shinning that shows me the way. I have spent many hours releasing these negative messages, emotions, and behaviors that came from survival and fear. Learning to forgive my abusers and myself was not easy. It has taken years to leave the past which is history and live in the moment which is a gift and why it is called THE PRESENT.

Through clearing out the past, fears, and old beliefs that do not serve me, I have grown beyond being a powerless victim. I am available to help others. I am available to assist, teach, write, and counsel others. https://marilynlredmond.com/ Sharing how I recovered from a hopeless state of body and mind has become meaningful and important.

I have to give it away to keep it. . Learning that "We are here to help others" has brought me many gifts and blessings. Service work is the way to continue growing with the benefit of it also helping me. What I contribute, participate in, and contribute is my focus today. I am no longer the empty, scared little girl afraid of life.

I found another informative piece of understanding that makes my life priceless. Learning HOW it works has brought real answers for my transformation from being the helpless. hopeless, victim. H is for honesty with myself. I was in denial about life, living from others advice, experts, or authority figures. I was not living my life, but how I was told to live by my parents, religion, medicine, government, and organizations. Their answers were not my pathway. I found my path that allows me to make decisions that support my real life purpose and allows me to be true to myself.

O for open-mindedness taught me to learn new information and responses, discard old, unviable beliefs, and find a Higher Power for the love and safety that I was missing. Being open to new ideas was revolutionary. I found the real me within and not the one who was programmed to be fearful, powerless, a victim, and hopeless.

Lastly, the W is for willingness to change me. Learning that life is an inside job, I became open to experiencing love. Love is an expression of the willingness to create space in which something is allowed to change... Releasing my past harms to live in the moment with forgiveness was necessary to be in reality. I changed from being a fear-based person into a love-based person. I moved from my head into my heart.

I did not know that my filters from past tribulations blocked my vision of reality. Today, they are gone and sincerity shines in my heart glowing and extending to others. With forbearance, I now live in reality that is inner peace, where all is good. It is called the Presence of God. I could not sustain life or give away what I did not have. The best part is that 40 years later I am happy joyous and free of the past fears and trauma. Now I live from my heart. I can finally say that my life could not be better.

**The process for change is in



"Paradigm Buster" at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Paradigm-Busters-Reveal-Real-You/dp/B0DFTM871T/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=AUTHOR&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.CS40WmzRlcDsi22LOfS4YaOrYDoenBEd_bCSl27wncOBM1bMHjgKlOq4tfZ9CtdfhU10xLdcad9SxDq0QBXR2GcXPYEuXzUoQNFFeD7Cw1SxIgft5YBL8oR-nTUgxkC0CAHvwaoCOsPOKtoZFgM3iA.TVIqTlLacBqAaCa0dGTGgmV7xi8wy-0u25nden2XI_Q