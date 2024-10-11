What Presidential Candidates Can Teach Business Executives About Branding

Friday, October 11, 2024

Commentary by Edward Segal, author of Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them

The strategies, tactics, and techniques that presidential candidates use to whip up and the sustain energy, enthusiasm and support among voters can be employed by business leaders to successfully brand themselves and their companies.

Corporate executives can learn several lessons about effective branding by paying close attention to what the men and women who run for the White House say—and how and why they say it.

Clear Messaging

Unless people can understand what you are saying and why, nothing else matters.

"One significant lesson is the importance of a clear message. Barack Obama's 2008 campaign with its crisp slogan 'Yes, we can!' is a powerful example. It encapsulates his mission and passion, much like companies need to crisply communicate their mission, vision, and values to resonate with their target audience," Greta Maiocchi, the head of marketing and recruitment at the Open Institute of Technology, said in an email interview.

"Clarity is the ultimate example of things CEOs and brands can learn from presidential candidates that follow that rule. Who remembers Donald Trump's slogan from 2016? Yup, you know the one—and it's still being used by his campaign today. What about Hillary [Clinton's ] from back then? No idea. I am sure she had plenty of important things to say, but it wasn't clear enough for any of us to remember," Jo Caruana, founder and CEO of Finesse group, a communications and public relations agency, observed via email.

Simplicity

Make it as easy as possible for consumers to remember your messaging.

"The right marketing will be so simple that your clients can repeat it back to you—rather than you having to constantly repeat it to them. Today Kamala Harris' is 'We're not going back'—clear, easy to remember/repeat, and exactly what her target voter wants to hear," Caruana pointed out.

Authenticity

Coming across as fake and insincere can sink any branding campaign.

"Authenticity matters. Voters can see through manufactured personalities and disingenuous promises. Companies should build transparent brands that match their true values and mission," branding and expert Haiko de Poel noted via mail.

Relevancy

To ensure success, branding efforts need to stay current and in sync with those they are trying to reach.

"Politicans' methodsof staying relevant to their voters parallellshow brands must constantly evolve to stay relevant to their consumers. Politicians often adapt their strategies based on audience feedback and show agility and responsiveness, reinforcing the importance of being attuned to customers' evolving needs—a lesson every brand should adopt," according to Maiocchi.

"As an example, take Elizabeth Warren's 2020 campaign which did [extensive testing] of slogans and messages to see what resonated with voters. This reflects an approach commonly used by brands and marketers to refine their messaging," she observed.

Storytelling

Telling stories will help to hold the attention of consumers, and avoid the risk of boring them.

"Politicians are masters of storytelling. They share powerful stories and testimonials to create an emotional connection with voters. Companies should do the same by highlighting customer success stories and sharing authentic experiences," branding expert Haiko de Poel suggested.

Understand Audiences

The more you know about your audience, the more likely it is that your messages will resonate with them.

"Deeply understanding your target audience is the cornerstone of branding. Trump has a laid-back, informal campaigning style, which resonates with his voters," Emily Williams, a content strategist and CEO of Web Copy Collective, pointed out via email.

By contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris "has a disciplined, structured approach to campaigning, which connects more to her demographic. Policies aside, each does a great job of staying on brand and using that on their campaign," she noted.

Create A Movement

"The most successful campaigns don't just broadcast a marketing message—they create a movement that people feel compelled to join. For example, the Harris campaign has inspired voters to build their own diverse coalitions, like Win With Black Men, Beyhive for Kamala, Military Families for Kamala, Swifties for Harris, Republicans for Harris, and even White Dudes for Harris," Lakesha Cole, principal publicist at she PR, recalled via email.

"These grassroots groups bring together people from different backgrounds, united by their shared belief in the candidate's vision and values. From a marketing perspective, these voter-led coalitions show the power of community-driven marketing," she said.

Turn Customers Into Advocates

Build an identity that "resonates so deeply with various audiences that they become advocates and feel personally invested in the brand's success," Cole advised.

"It's about turning customers into fans who will spread your message because they believe it represents them. The Harris campaign has shown that by embracing the unique identities and passions of these groups, you not only strengthen your core base but also expand your reach and impact. That's a powerful lesson for any CEO looking to build a brand that truly connects," she concluded.

Data

The ability to quantify the impact and success of your branding campaigns is critical.

"Data-driven decisions are key. Politicians constantly analyze polls and metrics to optimize their messaging. Companies must analyze metrics like customer satisfaction, retention, and lifetime value to make strategic branding choices," Haiko de Poel recommended.

Reinforcement

"An essential lesson comes from Barack Obama's campaign of 'Hope and Change.' He reinforced this message at every opportunity, silently affirming it through his demeanor, speeches, and the cultural zeitgeist he embodied. Corporations can learn the importance of consistency—every touchpoint a customer has with your brand should uphold the key messaging and brand ethos,"Sarah Mitchell, marketing director for Relyir, counseled via email

Alignment

Make sure that your branding efforts are in sync with what people know about the products or services you are marketing to them.

'"Politicians embody their branding—every action and every statement aligns with their brand image. You can't dispute the fact that Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' and his bold, direct approach fed seamlessly into each other. Corporate leaders should similarly live their brand, fostering an authentic connection with consumers. " according to Mitchell.

Consistency

Don't zig and zag.

"Candidates who succeed do so by consistently communicating their values and vision across every platform, whether it's social media, TV, or live events. This is exactly what strong brands do—they maintain a clear, unified message that resonates with their audience," Nikkia Adolphe, founding partner and head of media strategy at Tenet Consultancy, advised in an email interview.

"A recent example is how President Biden's campaign consistently used the themes of 'restoration' and 'unity' to differentiate him from opponents, which created a strong emotional connection with voters," she concluded.