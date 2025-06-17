We’re Evolving — And You’re Invited to Grow With Us ??

Tuesday, June 17, 2025
?? We're Making a Strategic Pivot — And Here's Why
After months of listening, learning, and refining — we're officially pivoting.
This isn't just a shift in direction, it's a realignment of our purpose, offers, and how we show up for you.
Why now?
Because clarity creates momentum. Your feedback showed us where transformation truly happens — and we're ready to serve with deeper intention.
What to expect over the next 90 days:
? A refined experience tailored to your growth
? Offers that meet you where you are
? Clear, actionable steps to get you results faster
We're not starting over—we're building smarter.
?? Announcing: The Sprout Community Founding Membership
From overwhelmed side hustlers to confident CEOs, we've seen it happen — and now it's your turn.
Introducing the Founding Membership: a space designed for entrepreneurs navigating the in-between.
If you're:
-
Juggling a job while trying to build something of your own
-
Stuck in perfectionism and pressure
-
Craving support (but not the fake networking kind)...
This is for you.
??? Inside the Founding Membership:
-
Live coaching + expert guest sessions
-
Accountability pods
-
High-impact community (real connections, not just DMs)
-
Early-bird perks for the first 100 members
Doors open soon — and founding members get exclusive lifetime perks.
?? Join Us at the Founding Membership Party & Advisory Board Panel Event!
We're kicking off this exciting chapter with a special event, and we'd love for you to be part of it.
?? Date: June 26, 2025
?? Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
?? Location: 6340 W. Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL 60630
This event is your chance to:
-
Connect with fellow founding members
-
Get an inside look at what's coming next for The Sprout Community
-
Meet our Advisory Board and hear from expert mentors in a panel discussion
-
Discover how the Founding Membership will accelerate your entrepreneurial journey
Don't miss out — Spaces are limited! Click the LINK below to RSVP and secure your spot.
CLICK HERE
?? New Blog: Entrepreneurship is Lonely—But It Doesn't Have to Be: The Power of Finding Your Tribe
Starting a business doesn't have to feel so isolating. In our latest post, we explore how the right connections can fuel your growth and keep you moving — even on the hard days.
?? READ IT HERE or scan the QR code in our socials.
Let's grow together,
– Summer Camper
? Sprout Community: Where side hustlers rise with support, clarity, and courage.