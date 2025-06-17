We’re Evolving — And You’re Invited to Grow With Us ??

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

?? We're Making a Strategic Pivot — And Here's Why

After months of listening, learning, and refining — we're officially pivoting.



This isn't just a shift in direction, it's a realignment of our purpose, offers, and how we show up for you.

Why now?



Because clarity creates momentum. Your feedback showed us where transformation truly happens — and we're ready to serve with deeper intention.

What to expect over the next 90 days:



? A refined experience tailored to your growth



? Offers that meet you where you are



? Clear, actionable steps to get you results faster

We're not starting over—we're building smarter.

?? Announcing: The Sprout Community Founding Membership

From overwhelmed side hustlers to confident CEOs, we've seen it happen — and now it's your turn.





Introducing the Founding Membership: a space designed for entrepreneurs navigating the in-between.

If you're:

Juggling a job while trying to build something of your own

Stuck in perfectionism and pressure

Craving support (but not the fake networking kind)...

This is for you.

??? Inside the Founding Membership:

Live coaching + expert guest sessions

Accountability pods

High-impact community (real connections, not just DMs)

Early-bird perks for the first 100 members

Doors open soon — and founding members get exclusive lifetime perks.

?? Join Us at the Founding Membership Party & Advisory Board Panel Event!

We're kicking off this exciting chapter with a special event, and we'd love for you to be part of it.



?? Date: June 26, 2025



?? Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM



?? Location: 6340 W. Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL 60630

This event is your chance to:

Connect with fellow founding members

Get an inside look at what's coming next for The Sprout Community

Meet our Advisory Board and hear from expert mentors in a panel discussion

Discover how the Founding Membership will accelerate your entrepreneurial journey

Don't miss out — Spaces are limited! Click the LINK below to RSVP and secure your spot.

?? New Blog: Entrepreneurship is Lonely—But It Doesn't Have to Be: The Power of Finding Your Tribe

Starting a business doesn't have to feel so isolating. In our latest post, we explore how the right connections can fuel your growth and keep you moving — even on the hard days.



Let's grow together,



– Summer Camper

? Sprout Community: Where side hustlers rise with support, clarity, and courage.