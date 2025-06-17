Speaker
We’re Evolving — And You’re Invited to Grow With Us ??
From:
Summer Camper Summer Camper
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, June 17, 2025

 

?? We're Making a Strategic Pivot — And Here's Why

After months of listening, learning, and refining — we're officially pivoting.

This isn't just a shift in direction, it's a realignment of our purpose, offers, and how we show up for you.

Why now?

Because clarity creates momentum. Your feedback showed us where transformation truly happens — and we're ready to serve with deeper intention.

What to expect over the next 90 days:

? A refined experience tailored to your growth

? Offers that meet you where you are

? Clear, actionable steps to get you results faster

We're not starting over—we're building smarter.

 

?? Announcing: The Sprout Community Founding Membership

From overwhelmed side hustlers to confident CEOs, we've seen it happen — and now it's your turn.



Introducing the Founding Membership: a space designed for entrepreneurs navigating the in-between.

If you're:

  • Juggling a job while trying to build something of your own

  • Stuck in perfectionism and pressure

  • Craving support (but not the fake networking kind)...

This is for you.

??? Inside the Founding Membership:

  • Live coaching + expert guest sessions

  • Accountability pods

  • High-impact community (real connections, not just DMs)

  • Early-bird perks for the first 100 members

Doors open soon — and founding members get exclusive lifetime perks.

 

?? Join Us at the Founding Membership Party & Advisory Board Panel Event!

We're kicking off this exciting chapter with a special event, and we'd love for you to be part of it.

?? Date: June 26, 2025

?? Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

?? Location: 6340 W. Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL 60630

This event is your chance to:

  • Connect with fellow founding members

  • Get an inside look at what's coming next for The Sprout Community

  • Meet our Advisory Board and hear from expert mentors in a panel discussion

  • Discover how the Founding Membership will accelerate your entrepreneurial journey

Don't miss out — Spaces are limited! Click the LINK below to RSVP and secure your spot.

CLICK HERE

 

?? New Blog: Entrepreneurship is Lonely—But It Doesn't Have to Be: The Power of Finding Your Tribe

Starting a business doesn't have to feel so isolating. In our latest post, we explore how the right connections can fuel your growth and keep you moving — even on the hard days.

?? READ IT HERE or scan the QR code in our socials.

 

?? Quick Links & What's Next:

Let's grow together,

– Summer Camper

Sprout Community: Where side hustlers rise with support, clarity, and courage.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Summer Camper
Group: The Sprout Community
Dateline: GRAYSLAKE, IL United States
Direct Phone: 773-425-5102
