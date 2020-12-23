Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Romina Ghassemi- Posture & Holiday Stress

Holiday stress statistics show that up to 69 percent of people are stressed by the feeling of having a "lack of time," 69 percent are stressed by perceiving a "lack of money," and 51 percent are stressed out about the "pressure to give or get gifts."

Did you know stress can make you gain weight, be over-sensitive combative, aloof, and antisocial?

Want to know how to gain control over your health, life, and joy this holiday season?

Watch Dr. Romina Ghassemi's webinar that gives you tips on managing stress during this holiday season.