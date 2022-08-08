Website Traffic To Medicare Insurance Agent Online Directory Grows

The number of consumers accessing the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website has grown by 13.5 percent for the period January 1 through July 31, 2022.

"Consumers are accessing the Association's online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents," reports Slome. The organization compared total website visitors to the same period a year earlier.

"We are getting out the message that while Medicare is a national program, plan choices are often very local.," Slome explains. "Joe Namath doesn't necessarily know which Medicare plan is going to be best for you."

"Today, there are more plans than ever and they continually change," Slome notes. "People have to navigate through Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and then may have to find a Medicare drug plan. Medicare should start giving out certificates of accomplishment for anyone who can competently understand and compare all the available choices."

The Association is undertaking an effort to increase consumer awareness and website visits in advance of Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). "AEP begins October 5. It is the time period when millions of seniors all have to make important decisions for the coming year," Slome shares. "We strongly advocate that consumers include speaking with at least one local Medicare agent in addition to calling as many toll-free numbers as you like."

The organization's online directory is the leading national third-party resource listing agents offering Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage plans. "Over 90 percent of website visitors are consumers accessing the Association's local Medicare insurance agent directory," Slome confirms. "AEP is always the time of year when website traffic grows incrementally."

To find Medicare insurance agents in your area, access the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/ Access is free and completely private.

Medicare insurance agents interested in learning more about being listed on the directory can go to https://medicaresupp.org/sell-medicare-insurance/medicare-insurance-agent-directory/.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.