[Webinar] Mitigating the Manufacturing Jobs Meltdown

The U.S. is experiencing a watershed moment. A pandemic layered on a technological revolution amidst a massive labor market disruption has elevated the "inability to attract and retain talent" to the top of the list of things that keep executives up at night. The crisis is escalating, particularly for manufacturers, who project that 2.4 million jobs will go unfilled due to skill deficits over the next 10 years. McKinsey just recently revealed that 17 million Americans (100 million worldwide) will need to lose their jobs and enter a new line of work before the end of this decade. That's a 25 percent increase from pre-pandemic numbers. The World Economic Forum estimates that 375 million people are likely to be left behind if we don't act now.

How can industries and communities mitigate what renowned labor economist and 20X author Ed Gordon has predicted will become an era of "Job Shock," a 2030 employment meltdown?

