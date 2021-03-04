Speaker
[Webinar Announced] Resilence is for Sissies, Looming Adaptability Crisis
Thursday, March 4, 2021


Panel of Adaptability Experts Explore How to Ensure No Human Left Behind
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

Perpetual uncertainty is a given in a VUCA world, says Future of Work Global Thought Leader Ira S Wolfe. "That should scare the 'shift' out of executives." What will it take for business leaders to land on the right side of the future?

That will be the topic of an upcoming webinar: "Resilience is for Sissies'' hosted by Wolfe's company Success Performance Solutions. The date is March 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. Registration is free but required. Wolfe will be joined by an all-star panel of HR thought leaders, passionate about the growth of people and the future success of their organizations. 

  • Heidi Spirgi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Ross Thornley, co-Founder, AQai  
  • Mary Faulkner, Partner, IA-HR

To register and learn more, Click here. For HR professionals, 1 SHRM credit will be available. 

Wolfe, President of Poised for the Future Company and founder of Success Performance Solutions, cites Deloitte's 2021 Reslience Report as evidence of the potentially debilitating adaptability skill gap:

  • 66% of CXOs don't feel completely ready to lead
  • 70% don't have complete confidence in their organizations' ability to pivot and adapt to disruptive events.

He also points to a recent survey that asked, "how prepared you are for the New Normal." More than 70 percent of survey respondents chose "we will get through it."

"Getting through it is what we consider Level 2 adaptability, only one step above collapsing and failing," says Wolfe. "If you plan to grow and thrive, we must do better than that. Resilience, grit and technical skills just aren't enough to thrive in a VUCA world."

Wolfe encourages everyone to join this crucial conversation and help employees to build the courage, gain the confidence, and experience the hope required to grow and thrive.  Click here to register today

About Success Performance Solutions

Since 1996, Success Performance Solutions has established itself as an HR leader in pre-hire and leadership assessment, respected by both clients and peers. Its portfolio of testing includes administrative and technical skill testing, DISC behavioral profile, personality job fit, cognitive testing, emotional intelligence, and adaptability quotient.

About Ira S Wolfe

Ira S Wolfe is a “Millennial trapped in a Baby Boomer body” and the world’s first Chief Googlization Officer. He is president of Poised for the Future Company, founder of Success Performance Solutions, a TEDx Speaker, host of Geeks Geezers Googlization podcast, and frequent presenter at SHRM and business conferences. Ira is also recognized as one of the Top 5 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Future of Work and HR by Thinkers360. His most recent book is Recruiting in the Age of Googlization, now in its 2nd edition, is recognized by multiple organizations as one of the top Business, HR and Recruiting books to read in 2021. He is also the founder of the Googlization Nation community and a frequent contributor to HR and business blogs, including Cornerstone's OnDemand and Medium.
