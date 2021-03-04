[Webinar Announced] Resilence is for Sissies, Looming Adaptability Crisis

Perpetual uncertainty is a given in a VUCA world, says Future of Work Global Thought Leader Ira S Wolfe. "That should scare the 'shift' out of executives." What will it take for business leaders to land on the right side of the future?

That will be the topic of an upcoming webinar: "Resilience is for Sissies'' hosted by Wolfe's company Success Performance Solutions. The date is March 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET. Registration is free but required. Wolfe will be joined by an all-star panel of HR thought leaders, passionate about the growth of people and the future success of their organizations.

Heidi Spirgi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Cornerstone OnDemand

Ross Thornley, co-Founder, AQai

Mary Faulkner, Partner, IA-HR

Wolfe, President of Poised for the Future Company and founder of Success Performance Solutions , cites Deloitte's 2021 Reslience Report as evidence of the potentially debilitating adaptability skill gap:

66% of CXOs don't feel completely ready to lead

70% don't have complete confidence in their organizations' ability to pivot and adapt to disruptive events.

He also points to a recent survey that asked, "how prepared you are for the New Normal." More than 70 percent of survey respondents chose "we will get through it."

"Getting through it is what we consider Level 2 adaptability, only one step above collapsing and failing," says Wolfe. "If you plan to grow and thrive, we must do better than that. Resilience, grit and technical skills just aren't enough to thrive in a VUCA world."

