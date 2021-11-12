Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > We are interested in Fortune Magazines.
Text
We are interested in Fortune Magazines.
From:
Charity Library -- Historic Magazine Subscription Service. Charity Library -- Historic Magazine Subscription Service.
Washignton, DC
Friday, November 12, 2021

 

We are interested in Fortune Magazines.

We only buy full magazines – must have no missing pages or covers.  See offers for defective editions and bound editions below.

We pay $100 for 1st Ed.  February, 1930

We pay $40 for other 1930 Editions.

We pay $25 for 1931 editions.

We pay $20 for 1932 to 1939

We pay $25 for 1940 to 1945

We pay $15 for 1946 to 1950

We pay $10 for 1951 to 1960

We pay $7 for 1961 to 1970

We pay $5 for 1970 to 2000

We will consider lots for issues of 2001 plus

We pay $10 per issue included for bound copies.  (we pay $400 for 1930 bound set, and $300 for 1931 bound set.

We pay 50% of above if either cover is missing.

We pay 15% for defective issues missing pages or both front and back cover, when 90% of the pages are included.

 

 

 

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell Davis
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Charity Library -- Historic Magazine Subscription Service. Jump To Charity Library -- Historic Magazine Subscription Service.
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics