We are interested in Fortune Magazines.

We only buy full magazines – must have no missing pages or covers. See offers for defective editions and bound editions below.

We pay $100 for 1st Ed. February, 1930

We pay $40 for other 1930 Editions.

We pay $25 for 1931 editions.

We pay $20 for 1932 to 1939

We pay $25 for 1940 to 1945

We pay $15 for 1946 to 1950

We pay $10 for 1951 to 1960

We pay $7 for 1961 to 1970

We pay $5 for 1970 to 2000

We will consider lots for issues of 2001 plus

We pay $10 per issue included for bound copies. (we pay $400 for 1930 bound set, and $300 for 1931 bound set.

We pay 50% of above if either cover is missing.

We pay 15% for defective issues missing pages or both front and back cover, when 90% of the pages are included.