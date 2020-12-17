From: Brian Davis -- Concerned and Patriotic Senior American Minneapolis , MN Sunday, December 27, 2020

We Must Consider Clear Evidence Of Trump's Re-Election Americans are increasingly optimistic that Election Cheating will not prevail. Especially because well over 70 million Americans know he actually Won, Trump's evidence of Re-Election must be heard. Massive Election Fraud and Cheating must not be Rewarded! Peter Navarro's report well outlines the proven election Irregularities for all who are willing to see. The evidence can be challenged, but NOT IGNORED or GASLIGHTED INTO the laughable "oh, that's already been debunked." That Gaslighted lie is no longer accepted by Independents, Honest Democrats, or even by Republicans In Name Only (RINOS). Navarro takes a fact-driven approach to analyzing Evidence, and categorizes the evidence to easily follow. The sworn affidavits, videos, forensic reports and audits all evidence the Truth. "The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities" (see below) documents that the "possible illegal ballots" already demonstrated in the Chart far exceed the alleged margins of Biden's corrupt "Lead" in the cheating numbers in the six Swing States in question. The often repeated narrative that "there are not enough votes in question to lead to trump's Victory is a LIE. Additional questions, with more information below and in the actual Report: Did over 8,000 confirmed dead people successfully cast mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania?

How many dead people voted in Georgia?

How many ballots were cast in Georgia by people who had already moved out of Georgia? (Far more than Biden's alleged margin of "victory".)

Evidence of Voting Machine Irregularities, including Forensics?

Why is the Attorney for the President of the United States, Rudy Guiliani, not being allowed to appear on major TV news programs? Has that ever happened before in America?

The Navarro Report is highly convincing and remains unrefuted.

Our Republic needs to SEE THE EVIDENCE! The Mainstream Media must not hide the Truth.

Read The Navarro Report: https://bannonswarroom.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/The-Immaculate-Deception-12.15.20-1.pdf __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ "Peter Navarro Releases Damning Report on 2020 Election Fraud https://bongino.com/peter-navarro-releases-damning-report-on-2020-election-fraud/ Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and Assistant to the President Peter Navarro released a thirty-six page report on the 2020 election earlier this morning. Titled "The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities," the report focuses on outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, equal protection clause violations, voting machine irregularities, and significant statistical anomalies. A summary of the report's key allegations from its executive summary are as follows: The ballots in question because of the identified election irregularities are more than sufficient to swing the outcome in favor of President Trump should even a relatively small portion of these ballots be ruled illegal.

All six battleground states exhibit most, or all, six dimensions of election irregularities.

This was theft by a thousand cuts across six dimensions and six battleground states rather than any one single "silver bullet" election irregularity. A table from the report breaks down which irregularities apply to each state analyzed. It also compares Biden's reported margin of victory to the number of potential illegal ballots in each state. Of the above chart, the report states: Significant irregularities appear to be ubiquitous across the six battleground states. Only Arizona is free of any apparent widespread ballot mishandling while only Pennsylvania lacks significant statistical anomalies. The rest of the matrix is a sea of checkmarks and occasional stars. Of dead and "ghost" voters, the report states: In Pennsylvania, for example, a statistical analysis conducted by the Trump Campaign matching voter rolls to public obituaries found what appears to be over 8,000 confirmed dead voters successfully casting mail-in ballots. In Georgia – underscoring the critical role any given category of election irregularities might play in determining the outcome – the estimated number of alleged deceased individuals casting votes almost exactly equals the Biden victory margin.

On the Ghost Voter front, a "Ghost Voter" is a voter who requests and submits a ballot under the name of a voter who no longer resides at the address where that voter was registered. In Georgia for example, it is alleged that over 20,000 absentee or early voters – almost twice the Biden victory margin – cast their ballots after having moved out of state. In the section of the report on election voting machine irregularities, the report makes note of a number of improbable vote surges all in favor of Biden: At least one instance of a large and inexplicable vote switching and vote surge in favor of Joe Biden took place in Antrim County, Michigan – and it is associated with the controversial aforementioned Dominion-Smartmatic voting machine hardware-software combo. In this Republican stronghold, 6,000 votes were initially, and incorrectly, counted for Joe Biden. The resulting vote totals were contrary to voter registration and historical patterns and therefore raised eyebrows. When a check was done, it was discovered that the 6,000 votes were actually for Donald J. Trump. A subsequent forensic audit of the Antrim County vote tabulation found that the Dominion system had an astonishing error rate of 68 percent. By way of comparison, the Federal Election Committee requires that election systems must have an error rate no larger than 0.0008 percent.

In Georgia, there were numerous "glitches" with the Dominion machines where the results would change. The most notable of these changes was a 20,000 vote surge for Biden and 1,000 vote decrease for Trump Read the report for yourself *here.* " __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ "Peter Navarro Releases Damning Report on 2020 Election Fraud https://bongino.com/peter-navarro-releases-damning-report-on-2020-election-fraud/ Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and Assistant to the President Peter Navarro released a thirty-six page report on the 2020 election earlier this morning. Titled "The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities," the report focuses on outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, equal protection clause violations, voting machine irregularities, and significant statistical anomalies. A summary of the report's key allegations from its executive summary are as follows: The ballots in question because of the identified election irregularities are more than sufficient to swing the outcome in favor of President Trump should even a relatively small portion of these ballots be ruled illegal.

All six battleground states exhibit most, or all, six dimensions of election irregularities.

This was theft by a thousand cuts across six dimensions and six battleground states rather than any one single "silver bullet" election irregularity. A table from the report breaks down which irregularities apply to each state analyzed. It also compares Biden's reported margin of victory to the number of potential illegal ballots in each state. Of the above chart, the report states: Significant irregularities appear to be ubiquitous across the six battleground states. Only Arizona is free of any apparent widespread ballot mishandling while only Pennsylvania lacks significant statistical anomalies. The rest of the matrix is a sea of checkmarks and occasional stars. Of dead and "ghost" voters, the report states: In Pennsylvania, for example, a statistical analysis conducted by the Trump Campaign matching voter rolls to public obituaries found what appears to be over 8,000 confirmed dead voters successfully casting mail-in ballots. In Georgia – underscoring the critical role any given category of election irregularities might play in determining the outcome – the estimated number of alleged deceased individuals casting votes almost exactly equals the Biden victory margin.

On the Ghost Voter front, a "Ghost Voter" is a voter who requests and submits a ballot under the name of a voter who no longer resides at the address where that voter was registered. In Georgia for example, it is alleged that over 20,000 absentee or early voters – almost twice the Biden victory margin – cast their ballots after having moved out of state. In the section of the report on election voting machine irregularities, the report makes note of a number of improbable vote surges all in favor of Biden: At least one instance of a large and inexplicable vote switching and vote surge in favor of Joe Biden took place in Antrim County, Michigan – and it is associated with the controversial aforementioned Dominion-Smartmatic voting machine hardware-software combo. In this Republican stronghold, 6,000 votes were initially, and incorrectly, counted for Joe Biden. The resulting vote totals were contrary to voter registration and historical patterns and therefore raised eyebrows. When a check was done, it was discovered that the 6,000 votes were actually for Donald J. Trump. A subsequent forensic audit of the Antrim County vote tabulation found that the Dominion system had an astonishing error rate of 68 percent. By way of comparison, the Federal Election Committee requires that election systems must have an error rate no larger than 0.0008 percent.

In Georgia, there were numerous "glitches" with the Dominion machines where the results would change. The most notable of these changes was a 20,000 vote surge for Biden and 1,000 vote decrease for Trump Read the report for yourself *here.* ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THE EPOCH TIMES "Giuliani: Election-Related Cases Going to 'Blow Up' After Christmas Election-related lawsuits and similar matters are going to "blow up" after Christmas, President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said this week. In a self-hosted podcast episode, Giuliani told listeners that there is "considerable movement" in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin towards decertification of the election results amid a growing body of evidence of election fraud. "So starting after Christmas, this is really going to blow up," he said. "Because the evidence that all these crooked television networks, newspapers, big tech, and the leadership of the Democratic Party, have been giving you is false. And you're going to find that out all at once. It's going to be very shocking to the country." The Democratic presidential candidate was certified the winner of the four swing states Giuliani mentioned, though alternate slates of electors cast votes for Trump. Giuliani and Trump's legal team were working to convince state legislatures to take back the power to appoint electors, but none did so before the votes were cast on Dec. 14. They're now pushing state lawmakers to decertify the election results, and potentially certify Trump as the winner of the states, citing irregularities including alleged fraud. "The numbers were wrong. Therefore they must be decertified," Giuliani added in a podcast episode on Dec. 25. Decertification would require, in most swing states, support from at least a handful of Democrats, something considered unlikely. Giuliani marked Christmas with the video, saying America is "going into probably a more dramatic January than we've had in our history." He mentioned the House of Representatives, where at least nine members or members-elect have pledged to contest electoral votes during the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress. "That's what's going to go on now—going to state legislatures and go on [to] Congress. This is going to be pursued. No matter what the crooked media tells you, it's a real case," the lawyer said, remarking shortly after he said he was not allowed as a guest on ABC, NBC, CBS, or Fox News. Trump and his campaign have pointed to witnesses attesting to irregularities at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and elsewhere, along with applications of election law they say were unconstitutional, in contesting election results. So far, no legal cases have been successful. Biden appeared to have secured enough electoral votes to win the election earlier this month, but contests during the joint session, or certain legal rulings, could change that calculus. The Epoch Times is not calling the race at this time. Biden declared victory after the electoral votes were cast, calling on Trump to concede. His team didn't respond to a request for comment on Giuliani's remarks." Link: https://www.theepochtimes.com/giuliani-election-related-cases-going-to-blow-up-after-christmas_3633023.html?utm_source=news&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2020-12-26-2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THE EPOCH TIMES "Rudy Giuliani Says Major News Networks Won't Have Him on as Guest Anymore President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Guiliani said that major news networks, including Fox News, will not have him on as a guest to talk about election fraud any longer—as voting machine companies have demanded retractions in the midst of allegations from Giuliani and others. "It's been the strangest experience of my life," he told Newsmax. "I'm living in a country with the kind of censorship that I remember as a young child in East Germany and the Soviet Union." Giuliani said that he "can't get on ABC, NBC, CBS," and "I can't even get on Fox anymore." The former mayor and federal prosecutor said he believes it's because of the Trump team's allegations of voter fraud. The Epoch Times has reached out to Fox News for comment about Giuliani's claims. The network barring Giuliani from appearing on its programs due to voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems' and Smartmatic's demands to news outlets that they issue retractions. Giuliani, meanwhile, was named in a lawsuit filed by Dominion security official Eric Coomer. "Defendants, by their actions, have elevated Dr. Coomer into the national spotlight, invaded his privacy, threatened his security, and fundamentally defamed his reputation across this country," Coomer's lawsuit said. It also named Newsmax, OANN, The Gateway Pundit, lawyer Sidney Powell, Trump's campaign, and others. Newsmax on Monday aired a two-minute video that attempted to clarify claims that were made on the network about Dominion and Smartmatic. "Newsmax would like to clarify its news coverage and note that it has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies," Newsmax's John Tabacco said. Giuliani and Trump's legal team are continuing to file lawsuits and are still trying to persuade state legislatures in key states to overturn the election results. Earlier this week, Trump's campaign filed a legal challenge in the Supreme Court to reverse three cases decided by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that "illegally changed" the mail-in ballot laws "immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election." They said the court violated Article II of the Constitution and the 2000 Bush v. Gore ruling."..." Full story: https://www.theepochtimes.com/rudy-giuliani-says-fox-news-wont-have-him-on-as-guest-anymore_3630595.html ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concerned American Senior Citizen. Holds a Master of Arts in Sociology, and a Juris Doctorate in Law from U.S. Universities in Illinois.

