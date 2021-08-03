Washington Long-Term Care Insurance Inquiries Sets Record For Association Web Traffic

Washington state residents seeking information regarding long-term care insurance set record traffic to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) website.

"I am amazed at the number of young Washington workers who are earning significant salaries and are interested in planning," says Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "We have seen growing and record website traffic during the month of July and an ongoing stream of phone calls from consumers seeking information."

The Association maintains a prominently displayed webpage of information for Washington residents. "The Washington media is not telling the full story of who should consider long-term care insurance as a viable option to be exempt from the new tax," Slome shares. "More importantly, they are giving Washington workers a false sense that they still have time to investigate options that would make them exempt from the imminent tax."

For the month of July, the Association registered record traffic to the organization's website. "Clearly based on the requests for long-term care insurance quotes from Washington residents, we know what has caused the spike," Slome adds.

