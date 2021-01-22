Want to Be a Special Agent? The FBI Is Hiring

October 13, 2021 | Washington, DC. Federal Jobs Expert Kathryn Troutman is alerting all interested applicants to apply for FBI Special Agent jobs.

Kathryn's top tips for applying for this job: All of these announcements are career change job announcements. The FBI is hiring, and they are looking for diverse areas of specialization?that's why there are nine different specific recruitment advertisements.

You can see the Special Agents announcements here on USAJOBs:

https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?k=FBI%20special%20agent

Open & closing dates: 01/22/2021 to 01/21/2022

The Salary is: $62,556 to $80,721 per year; the Government Pay Grade is: GS 10

Promotion Potential: 13

Appointment: Includes irregular hours, and to be on call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Relocation expenses reimbursed: Yes–You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

The FBI Special Agent resume is very unique, and it is NOT a private sector resume. They have their own format with eight important competencies to cover. The Federal Resume for the FBI Special Agent position must include the Core Competencies below. The resume should be three or four pages.

All applicants are evaluated on the core competencies of collaboration, communication, flexibility/adaptability, initiative, interpersonal ability, leadership, organizing/planning, and problem solving/judgment.

For definitions of the core competencies, go to:

https://www.fbijobs.gov/sites/default/files/fbi_core_competencies_definitions.pdf

Eight-Step Application Process–A great 29-page brochure

https://fbijobs.gov/sites/default/files/how-to-apply.pdf

In the brochure, there are clear instructions about the Physical Examination. Use this for your workout routine, whether you want an FBI job or not! (Check out the required number of sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups, and requirements for the 1.5-mile run and 300-meter sprint).

Benefits: https://www.fbijobs.gov/working-at-FBI/benefits?utm_source=USAJobs&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=HCG_USAJobs_JP_SAExpert&utm_content=Accounting_BenefitsLink

Conditions of Employment

Adhere to strict standards of conduct.

Undergo a rigorous background investigation, credit checks, and a polygraph in order to obtain a Top Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) Clearance.

Pass a Physical Fitness Test (PFT); must be physically fit to complete training at the FBI Academy at Quantico, VA, and maintain a high level of fitness throughout your career.

Pass a medical exam, which includes, but is not limited to, meeting visual and hearing standards.

Successfully complete approximately 19 weeks of employment as a Special Agent trainee, while housed at the FBI Academy at Quantico.

Upon graduation from the FBI Academy, be available to transfer to one of the FBI's 56 Field Offices, including San Juan, Puerto Rico or remote resident agencies (satellite offices) to meet the needs of the FBI. Special Agents rarely return to their processing office. Applicants should ensure that their families are prepared for and support this move.

Throughout your career, be available for temporary duty assignments anywhere in the world, on either a temporary or a long-term basis.

Work a minimum of a 50-hour workweek, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execute search warrants, raids, and similar assignments.

Qualifications. You must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 23 years old and not have reached your 37th birthday on appointment.

Have a bachelor's degree or higher from a U.S.-accredited college or university.

Be able to obtain a Top Secret SCI Clearance.

Have two years of full-time professional work experience (see work experience waiver for exceptions).

Meet the FBI's Employment Eligibility requirements.

Possess a valid driver's license with at least six months driving experience.

The Special Agent Selection System (SASS) is a mentally and physically challenging process designed to find only the most capable applicants. For more information about the SASS, physical fitness requirements, and work experience waivers, please visit: https://fbijobs.gov/career-paths/special-agents.

How You Will Be Evaluated

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above, as well as the core competencies.

You can see a sample of a Federal Resume here to check out the differences from the private industry resume. More sample federal resumes are here. Also, you can see videos on federal resumes and vacancy announcement analysis at www.youtube.com/kathryntroutman.