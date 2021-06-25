WELCOA accepts Janice Litvin’s New “Banish Burnout Toolkit” into Member Resource Library

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, San Francisco Bay Area workplace wellness thought leader, speaker and author announced today that she has placed her customized toolkit "Eight Ways to Banish Burnout," based on her popular book, "Banish Burnout Toolkit" into the WELCOA Member Resource Library.

Stress and depression levels have increased significantly since the onset of Covid. And now that we have access to the vaccine, there is even more stress. This week more than 150 employees, who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine were fired or resigned from Methodist Hospital, Houston after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

Litvin's "Eight Ways to Banish Burnout" is so timely for wellness practitioners who need to be equipped with the proper tools to support their organizations in managing stress to prevent burnout.

This new 8-part toolkit, combined with Litvin's recent exclusive, customized member training, Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success, provide needed continuing education credits (CECs).

Litvin's workshops, keynote speeches, as well as her accountability groups teach leaders and teams how to help workers prevent burnout by understanding their stress reactions and changing their behavior. The result: behavior change for life.

The 30-year old WELCOA (Wellness Council of America) is one of the nation's most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces, with 4,000 corporate members. To find these customized tools, visit: https://www.welcoa.org/resources/8-ways-banish-burnout-toolkit/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_06_23_2021_WI-MB). And to learn more about WELCOA click: https://www.WELCOA.org.

