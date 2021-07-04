WARNING: Hot Dog Eating Contests are Dangerous

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston warns “Hot dog eating contests are dangerous. Don't try it at home.”

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is just one of over 53 eating competitions taking place nationwide this 4th of July. According to EatFeats.com, at least 25 of these are amateur hot dog eating contests.

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston has a word of warning to anyone tempted to participate in, or stage a local hot dog eating competition, "DON'T! Sponsoring a local eating contest could leave you open to a lawsuit. Participating in one could cost you your life."

A 41-year-old man choked to death during a taco-eating contest at a baseball game. His family sued the event's organizers for negligence, alleging they failed to fully inform competitors of the risks and dangers involved.

A 20-year-old college student choked to death during a pancake-eating contest. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the University where the eating event took place.

Other Local Eating Contest Fatalities

Houston points out that others have lost their lives at amateur eating competitions. Even the website EatFeats.com which lists these competitions carries this disclaimer: Competitive eating can be a dangerous and potentially fatal activity. Listing of a competition on this website implies no guarantee of its safety.



While biting your tongue or your finger is very real, that's nothing compared to the possibility of choking to death.

a 42-year-old Colorado man choked to death during a doughnut-eating contest.

an 11-year-old boy died after choking during an eating contest held at his school.

a 47-year-old South Dakota man choked to death in a 4th of July weekend hot dog eating contest

Just to mention a few.

A Health and Nutritional Disaster

Houston also cautions that eating competitions can be detrimental to your health.

Joey Chestnut, the winner of this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won $10,000 and set a new world record by wolfing down 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

According to the nutritional values listed on Nathan's official website for one dog and bun, Chestnut consumed 19,760 calories, 50,160 mg sodium, 1900 g of carbs, and 1026 g of fat.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting sodium intake to less than 2,300 mg a day.

"Chestnut consumed more than 3 weeks' worth of sodium in 10 minutes," observes Houston, the author of the upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise. "How could that possibly be healthy? If someone with high blood pressure consumed even half that much sodium in an amateur hot dog eating contest, they'd probably have a stroke."

A man in Virginia suffered a stroke after eating 38 eggs in 29 seconds at a local competitive eating event.

Official Major League Eating competitions have medical personnel on site in case of an emergency. That's usually not the case at local and amateur eating events.

Houston's parting comment on the topic is this. "Hot dog eating contests are dangerous. Don't try it at your next picnic, block party, or backyard barbecue. You could end up turning a fun celebration into a tragic event."

