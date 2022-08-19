Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. Co-Author of Historical Bio of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, ‘Without Redemption,’ on the Gary Nolan Radio Show

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice

Los Angeles, CA—Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., co-author of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, was interviewed on the Gary Nolan Radio on the USA Radio Network. Nolan has been America's Voice of Liberty for more than a decade, reaching millions with his message of individual liberty, personal responsibility, and constitutionally-limited government. His nationally syndicated and local radio shows entertain listeners with insightful political commentary and substantive public policy debate featuring numerous high-profile guests.

Listen to the entire interview of Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. on the Gary Nolan Show at https://soundcloud.com/vonda-pelto-phd/vonda-pelto-co-author-of-without-redemption-featured-on-the-gary-nolan-radio-show

Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., Author of 'Without Redemption' · Vonda Pelto, co-author of 'Without Redemption,' Featured on the Gary Nolan Radio Show

Without Redemption was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect: First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.



Finally, it is a book which solves two murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

Watch the Without Redemption Book Trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0URvlYN9Tbw





The most detailed historical biography ever written about Bonin solves two murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, proved a watershed day in the Bill Bonin story. Learn about the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980, is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

Media Contact: For interviews or to request review copies contact Flotsam PR at 319-504-3788 or writerb@pm.me.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, ISBN: 979-8841931249, For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com or purchase the book at Amazon.

About the Authors:

Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. is a Clinical Psychologist and author of Without Remorse: The Story of the Woman Who Kept Los Angeles' Serial Killers Alive. Her time spent working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail with notorious serial killers and murderers, from September 1981 till February 1985, provided the basis for Without Remorse and Without Redemption.

Michael B. Butler, author of A World Flight Over Russia, is a professional photographer who has worked extensively in book, travel and corporate PR.