“Virtual Master Presenter” Live Virtual Course and Designation

Multitasking through boring virtual presentations has become commonplace. After three years of droning Zoom and Teams presentations, wouldn't it be great if virtual presentations were actually engaging? If attendees turned on their cameras and participated? If presenters utilized techniques to get participants meaningfully involved?

This is not a fantasy. There are myriad ways to enliven even the most data-dense virtual presentations. But nearly no one is using them. We're not talking about games. But simple ways even experienced virtual presenters can up-level their presentations.

Since virtual presentations are here to stay, presenters must develop strong techniques to ensure worthwhile audience engagement. The intensive "Virtual Master Presenter" course explores improving engagement by detailing the dos and don'ts of mastering virtual presentations.

Rather than seeing a sea of black boxes crowd the screen, savvy presenters and audiences seek new, interactive techniques designed for a more robust experience.

It can be disheartening when engagement is low throughout a live presentation. So, how do we transform these experiences into more advantageous live online sessions?

The "Virtual Master Presenter" course has the answers.

This program is the only one led by an international professional speaker who's been giving virtual presentations since 1996. eSpeakers has partnered with Rebecca Morgan, Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), Certified Virtual Presenter (CVP), Virtual Master Presenter (VMP), to facilitate the Virtual Master Presenter course. Rebecca's been conducting virtual presentations for decades and is a bestselling author who has figured out how to enliven virtual presentations.

"If you're like most business professionals, you want easy ideas you can implement in your next virtual presentation, and an expert to provide not only guidance but some feedback on how you can become even better," says Morgan. "You need to know not only what to do, but a chance to practice it in a low-risk environment, so stumbles don't embarrass you in front of your colleagues, clients — or boss!"

Recent course graduate Karl Ahlrichs, CSP, said, "I thought I knew everything about virtual presentations. Until now. Re?becca Morgan's facilitation of her Virtual Master Presenter course was refreshing."Karl Ahlrichs, CSP

The Virtual Master Presenter course is a 5-part, live, interactive webshop starting May 15, 2023. In this program, participants will:

hear new ideas for creating more effective virtual meetings and presentations

understand how to shift in-person presentation techniques to virtual

ensure your lighting, background, camera angle, microphone, and personal image shows you at your best

know how to keep your audience (whether one or hundreds) engaged — not multitasking

optimize your visuals for viewing on phones and tablets

learn 12 ways to get your audience involved

create a Plan B to ensure a quick recovery in case there's a tech glitch

experience the best practices throughout

know how to use the best tools for your desired outcomes

plan how you'll implement the ideas relevant to you

begin executing those ideas In between sessions

work in small groups to practice the ideas

receive feedback on how to make your virtual presentations even better

have a learning partner to keep you focused on the implementation

Still having doubts? Hear what our Chief Marketing Officer at speakers has to say about the course:

"We are excited to have Rebecca Morgan, CSP, CMC, CVP, VMP, facilitate the Virtual Master Presenter course. The course provides presenters with myriad ways to greatly up-level their virtual presentations and virtual audience engagement. Course attendees will gain lots of ideas on how to enhance their virtual presentations. They'll learn from a master virtual presenter," says Joseph Heaps, Chief Marketing Officer at eSpeakers.

