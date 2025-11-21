Video Releases for National Family Caregiver Month

Denver, CO – November 21, 2025. Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson has released nine videos, with three more videos premiering next week in November, in honor of National Family Caregiver Month. In the videos on her YouTube Channel, Wilson answers questions caregivers ask by commenting on other videos or completing a caregiver survey on her website.

November 2025 Video Releases include:

Can Dementia Tests Be Wrong? Caregiving and Care Management Insights About Dementia Testing

Why Caregivers Don't Matter | Elder Care Expert Advice for Getting Family Support for Elderly Care

How to Stop Elderly Abuse: What to Do When Elderly Parents Enable Adult Children to Be Their Abusers

Spouse Caregiver Burnout | How to Keep Living When Your Spouse Expects Full-Time Caregiving Support

Caregivers: Are You Run Down or Physically Ill? | Family Caregiving Dynamics and Elderly Care Support Tips

Why Does My Elderly Mother Overreact All the Time? | Elder Care Solutions for Family Caregivers

Does a Wife Need a Power of Attorney for Herself and Her Husband? | Expert Witness Fiduciary Insights

Caregivers: How to Stop Struggling Alone and Create a New Direction in Life | Elder Care Solutions

Wilson's YouTube Channel releases videos each week on a wide range of topics for family caregivers, healthcare, financial, and legal professionals, offering insights about caregiving, care management, caregiver burnout, guardianship, power of attorney, family relationships, aging, elder abuse, and expert witness topics.

Pamela D Wilson, Caregiving Expert

Wilson is a keynote speaker and educator who also offers one-on-one video and telephone consultations with family caregivers worldwide. She is an expert witness in caregiving, guardianship, conservatorship, home care, elder abuse, and neglect cases, supporting elder law, estate planning, probate, family, and personal injury law firms. She hosts The Caring Generation® podcast and is the author of The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life's Unexpected Changes. Contact Pamela by telephone at 303-810-1816

