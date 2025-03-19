Video Release: Challenges for Sons Caring for Elderly Mothers

Denver, CO – March 19, 2025. Caregivers, especially sons, experience a different set of challenges when caring for an elderly mother without the support of a sister or other female family caregivers.

Tasks that fall into the category of personal care, like bathing, showering, incontinence care, dressing, toileting, skin care, wound care, and others, can be uncomfortable to discuss.

While raising a baby involves being attentive to all bodily functions, opinions differ about whether a grown son should provide personal care for an elderly mother.

Comfort levels around providing personal care exist for adult sons and their mothers. Sons may be uncomfortable about providing any type of personal care, while a mother may be willing to accept some level of assistance. On the other hand, a mother may say that personal care is not something she wants her son to do.

But what if assistance is needed and there are no sisters or available females in the family? Do sons step in and do more than they ever imagined, or do they say no?

Should a Son Provide Personal Care for His Mother?

A recently released video by caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson responds to this rarely discussed question. While many sisters would say their brothers should provide personal care, many sons say providing personal care for an elderly mother is not in their wheelhouse.

What are the options? Watch the video released this week to learn more.

Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert, Advocate, & Speaker

Wilson is a keynote speaker and educator for companies and groups worldwide and offers 1:1 video consultations with family caregivers worldwide. She is an expert witness in caregiving, guardianship, conservatorship, home care, abuse and neglect cases for elder law, estate planning, probate, family, and personal injury law firms. She hosts The Caring Generation® podcast and is the author of The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life's Unexpected Changes.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

