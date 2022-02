Victoria's Secret is heading to the Metaverse, and it's bringing its PINK brand along. In tweets earlier today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Victoria's Secret has filed four new applications for digital collectibles and media created with blockchain technology and online clothing and media for use in "virtual environments."

Link to tweet about VICTORIA'S SECRET

Link to tweet about PINK

"Victoria's Secret is clearly preparing their trademarks for the new era of the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis says.

Mr. Kondoudis adds that the trademark filings "clearly indicate that Victoria's Secret intends to participate in the Metaverse selling virtual goods and services, in online and virtual worlds."

"These new trademarks also provide VIctoria's Secret with extra protection in the event others attempt to use the brand online in an unlicensed way," Mr. Kondoudis opined.