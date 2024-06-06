Vegas Mayor Candidate to Meet With Enviro Groups on Children’s Health

Shelley Berkley, Candidate for Mayor of Las Vegas, is set to meet with the National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF) and other national environmental and health organizations to discuss children's health concerns. Amidst the rapid growth of Las Vegas, concerns over indoor and outdoor air quality persist, particularly given the valley's geography and ongoing construction projects. The proliferation of 5G towers further complicates these issues.

Angel DeFazio, BSAT, BCNHP, President of the NTEF, was inspired to arrange the meeting after hearing Berkley discuss plans for a children's hospital during a debate. DeFazio aims to educate Berkley and her peers about the comprehensive impacts of environmental factors on health, from prenatal development to elderly populations. Berkley's history as an advocate for addressing environmental toxins bolsters her suitability for this dialogue, evidenced by her past involvement in initiatives such as signing onto a letter from The Congressional Caucus for Women's Issues to the CDC Director in 2000.

Recent scientific findings challenge previous assumptions about the placenta's protective role during fetal development, revealing widespread chemical exposure among pregnant women globally. Studies have detected hundreds of chemicals in fetal cord blood, raising concerns about infants being born "pre-polluted." Reports from various organizations, including the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), underscore the urgent need for action to address this issue.

Berkley's previous role as Senior Vice-President of Touro University positions her as a valuable ally in raising awareness within the medical community and the public at large. By leveraging her connections and expertise, this meeting aims to foster greater understanding and action on children's health and environmental concerns in Las Vegas and beyond.