United Nations Honors ‘Global Citizens SDGs Challenge 2020’ Africa Winners

U.N. Lesotho, Southern African Parliamentary Trust and Fako Foundation Sponsors the Middle East founded 'SDGs Challenge' Award Ceremony for Local Youth Teams

Washington, DC: December 30, 2020 — This month in Southern Africa, 65 students from Machabeng College and the National University of Lesotho International School (NULIS) were invited by the host of the event, his Excellency Salvator Niyonzima, UN Resident Coordinator of the nation of Lesotho, to celebrate this year's accomplishments supporting action around the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The event was held at one of Lesotho's most pristine venues, the Avani Hotel, and was attended by Members of Parliament, including keynote speaker Honorable Moshoeshoe Fako, Chairperson of the Social Cluster.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Challenge is a dynamic free annual competition created by UAE's Arab Youth Venture Foundation with the United Nations Association UAE serving as SDGs Knowledge Partner. The 100 day rolling Challenge encourages citizens from all walks of life to come together to arrive at imaginative and viable solutions to the 17 SDGs adopted by all 193 UN Member States in 2015.

In 2020, the inaugural open-innovation contest gained 610 participants from 53 nations with the nation of Lesotho finishing with the most participants from any one country and earning two spots among the 17 team winners. The teenage team's submissions were evaluated by a global judging panel of esteemed business, government and sustainability experts.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 65 fearless, dynamic Basotho youth who collectively showed the world the capabilities of determined minds. With limited resources the students from the two schools were able to use the Challenge as a launch pad and megaphone for their ideas and solutions for their country's most pressing sustainable development issues.

Grace Makwaza, SDGs Ambassador to Lesotho, stated, "The teams became part of the reason the United Nations in Lesotho accelerated youth involvement in implementing the SDGs in the country."

The 2021 Global Citizens Innovative Solutions SDGs Challenge will begin April 22, 2021. Learn more at www.SDGsChallenge.org

