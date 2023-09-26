Unearthing Life's Philosophy: An Insightful Conversation with William F. Merck II

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Bookpleasures.com is excited to have as our guest, William F, Merck ll.

In a world brimming with diverse experiences and viewpoints, understanding the roots of one's personal philosophy can be an enlightening journey of self-discovery.

Bill, a man whose life's path has been woven through a myriad of captivating experiences, has distilled his profound insights into his second book, Breadcrumbs: Finding a Philosophy of Life.

A thoughtful exploration of how past life events shape our beliefs and perspectives, Merck's book prompts readers to reflect on their own journeys and contemplate the underpinnings of their convictions.

From a humble beginning that saw him working at a lumber yard at the tender age of fourteen to his roles as a platoon leader in Germany during his time in the U.S. Army, Bill's career traversed a fascinating range of fields.

These diverse experiences formed the crucible for his philosophical evolution, a journey that he artfully recounts in Breadcrumbs.

Having served as Vice President for Business Affairs at James Madison University, followed by a decade as Vice President for Administration and Finance at the College of William and Mary, and eventually culminating in a remarkable 22-year tenure in a similar role at the University of Central Florida, Merck's leadership roles have granted him unique insights into human interactions and diverse perspectives.

Through his book, Bill invites readers to delve into their own experiences.

He challenges us to dissect the sources of our beliefs, from political leanings to our stance on contentious societal issues such as war, capital punishment, and abortion.

In a world where opinions can often be reduced to soundbites, Bill advocates for deeper introspection, urging us to unearth the intricate threads that form our own philosophies of life.

Join us in this online interview as we embark on a thought-provoking conversation with Bill, delving into the life experiences that have molded his worldview and the profound wisdom he has gleaned along the way.

Norm: Good day Bill and thanks for taking part in our interview.

Bill:Very pleased to be here.

Norm: Reflecting on your life's journey, are there any specific individuals whose presence or teachings significantly contributed to your path towards enlightenment and self-discovery?

Bill: There were many, with family being at the top of the list. Outside the family circle and the influence of childhood friends, two individuals that I worked directly for, presidents of two universities, Ronald Carrier and John Hitt were significant contributors to my journey of enlightenment and self-discovery.

Norm: Religion appears to be an important theme in Breadcrumbs: Finding a Philosophy of Life. How did your experiences with religion impact your view on spirituality and its role in shaping one's philosophy of life?

Bill: My experiences with religion were, and continue to be, an evolving affair, influenced by my early upbringing.

Confirmations and challenges to that early world have come from interactions with people from other cultures and religions and being interested in their spirituality and its effect on who they are.

I believe in a Higher Power, a power that is beyond my abilities to fully understand, but one whose influence I have seen and experienced.

The challenges to my early beliefs are primarily over specific details that inundate all religions, mine included, that have accreted to those religions over millennia by humans, who tagged opinions to their doctrines rather than truths, attempting to fill a void of ignorance or for self-serving ends.

My philosophy of life, in matters of religious beliefs, continues to evolve reflecting my continuing personal experiences.

Norm: How do aesthetics play a role in the formation of personal philosophies? Could you provide an example from your life that illustrates this?

Bill: An adage is "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder." I agree with that. But whatever your perception of beauty, to behold it produces a sense of awe and appreciation for its underlying characteristics.

This sense, to me, also causes feelings of peace and calmness, with an appreciation for the world that produces such feelings.

An example I write about has to do with youthful associations with a beautiful estate on the bank of a southern river that fell into decline after the owner, who created and maintained it to her high standards, passed away.

The sadness I felt in seeing the beauty and spirit of the place decline taught me a lot about how important continual maintenance of the things that are important to us applies not just to physical assets like that estate, but even more so to personal relationships that we treasure.

Norm: The title of your book, Breadcrumbs, implies a path of discovery. Could you discuss a turning point in your life where you followed these breadcrumbs to unravel a deeper understanding of your personal philosophy?

Bill: I don't think there is a finite "turning point" in people's lives when they begin to earnestly seek a deeper understanding of their personal philosophy.

I believe it is a gradually unfolding affair as a person lives life and accumulates a variety of experiences to reflect upon.

For me, the path started in college, but it was much later that I began seriously asking myself about my purpose in being here. These thoughts became more nuanced and transparent to me as the years passed and experiences accumulated.

Norm: The themes of learning, values, reasoning, morals, religion, aesthetics, and world views form the core of your book. Which of these themes do you find most challenging to discuss or explore, and why?

Bill: Religion is the most challenging to discuss because much of what each of us believes is so uniquely personal.

Emotion plays a huge part in everyone's feelings about their faith, and potent emotions can be evoked by different words chosen by participants in a conversation, with the unintended consequence of making communication difficult in trying to make specific points.

However, I find it fascinating to explore what I and others believe. The communication challenges involved in sharing religious beliefs can stimulate and frustrate all at once.

Norm: Your book mentions seven philosophies of education as a framework. How did these philosophies influence the various aspects of your life journey that you discuss in the book?

Bill: That was meant to segment the various sections of the book and assign the illustrative stories to each segment.

My thoughts evolved over time and as the book came together, those philosophies seemed to overlay what I was writing about, rather than my study of them preceding the development of my thinking.

Norm: Can you delve into a story from your book that exemplifies the interplay between past feelings and subsequent notions, particularly in relation to learning and reasoning?

Bill: There are several stories in the book that deal with prejudice.

Prejudices that involved people that differed from the ones I was around in my early formative years, years when I had no experience to give me comparisons or contrasts to make reasoned judgments about what I was being told or seeing.

Later in life, my experiences revealed alternative ways of looking at life and my past beliefs. That is when I started examining some of those beliefs I had unquestionably accepted.

As a result, some of my early beliefs were confirmed, modified, or entirely rejected.

Norm: Where can our readers find out more about you and Breadcrumbs: Finding a Philosophy of Life?

Norm: What is next for William F. Merck ll?

Bill: I have completed a draft manuscript for my next book, Ghost Flower.

It's a novel involving time travel, visitors from another star system, romance, battles with pirates and an overarching theme of finding a solution to overcome a world-wide pandemic that is overwhelming existing vaccines and medical knowledge.

My goal is to go through the editing process and have a book ready for publishing next year.

Norm: As we wrap up this interview, and as readers delve into your book, they're prompted to examine their own experiences.

How do you hope your readers will benefit from this process of introspection and investigation into their own belief systems?

Bill: My goal is to have the readers examine the watershed experiences in their lives and begin to understand why they are who they are.

I believe that will also help them have a better appreciation for others who are not like them, and inspire them to think that maybe they can learn and benefit from others' experiences rather than reject them without thoughtful consideration.

