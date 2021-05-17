Understanding Holistic Health

Marilyn Redmond shares about holistic health from her experience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZrFxEIkdkk

Holistic Health is real healing which comes from your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance. Developing self-awareness and trusting what is inside us by listening to our inner wisdom, rather than listening to external messages, brings wellbeing.

There is misinformation and a lack of understanding about health. Using homeopathic and holistic health remedies allows the vital life force to flow through your body to sustain health. Illness is the blocking of this life giving energy that created us. When we address the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of us we can become "weller than well".

Medicines that are toxic and the programming of fear blocks our physical condition rather than promoting it. The loving energy in the body needs to flow through the body to sustain it. Moving beyond fear is necessary for your welfare. This allows the higher vibrations of love to do the healing that fear and pills prevent. Homeopathic medicine requests your inner being, the innate, to provide the loving energy that will restore health and recovery. Holistic Health addresses the whole person. It brings balance and wholeness.

Meditation adds power from your source and gives direction for the truth and guidance to move into a life beyond negative emotions, past misery, and illnesses. Intuition is the truth and reality beyond the fear based life from the ego. There is no instant fix, but it is a process of moving the old harmful unconstructive emotions out for the healthful and positive messages to replace them. Love is an expression of the willingness to create space in which something is allowed to change. Claim your health, happiness, and healing that is your inheritance. All healing comes from within said Dr. Albert Schweitzer.

