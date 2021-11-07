U.S. House of Representatives Approved Infrastructure Bill

Sunday, November 7, 2021

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the infrastructure bill last Friday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is known not to bring up something for a vote on the floor unless she is sure to have the votes (and some spare votes in her pocket). If you needed more proof for that, here we go.

After long negotiations, six progressive Democrats still voted against the bill, among them media star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, thirteen Republicans voted for it and rescued the bill that had broad bipartisan support in the Senate. This actually looks even better for Biden as he had always positioned himself as a moderate willing to work across party lines. On the other hand, I have a feeling that the six progressives that have voted no, have weakened their own position for future negotiations and will feel a very cold breeze blowing from the Speaker's office.

While the media and the political wings are nowadays mostly focused on language and identity, experience actually matters a great deal to get things done in politics. And Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have lots of it.

Politically, the passage is quite an accomplishment given the narrow margins in both the House and the Senate, and the highly polarized political environment. Donald Trump always talked about infrastructure, yet it was Biden who got it done. The victory comes at a crucial time. After one year in office, Biden's job approval stands at 43%. Only Trump polled lower in modern history at this point in time.