UNFILTERED Challenges Health Myths and Delivers Straight Talk

A groundbreaking collection of 65 articles by renowned psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell cuts through health misinformation to deliver evidence-based insights on topics ranging from mental health to nutrition.

In an era of overwhelming health information, Dr. Patricia A. Farrell's new book "UNFILTERED" offers readers a refreshingly direct approach to understanding physical and mental health. Drawing on her decades of experience as a licensed psychologist, researcher, and educator, Dr. Farrell presents 65 concise articles that tackle widespread misconceptions and provide practical guidance.

"UNFILTERED" addresses a diverse range of topics that impact daily life, including:

Why the "10,000 steps" mandate is more marketing than science

How grief actually works (hint: it's not in stages)

The surprising connection between gut health and autism

Why forest bathing—even virtual—benefits mental health

The unexpected effects of food dyes on mental disorders

How dancing and art therapy can reduce stress and anxiety

"My purpose was to provide readers with information I would offer to a friend or patient in real life, without the usual marketing and in a format that is easily applicable to daily living," says Dr. Farrell. "Each article is intentionally brief but impactful, presenting complex topics in an accessible way."

The book is designed to be read in any order, allowing readers to explore topics of personal interest. Dr. Farrell's straightforward writing style makes complex medical and psychological concepts understandable without oversimplification.

