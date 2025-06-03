UNFILTERED: AGAIN- Bold New Collection of Essays Challenges Contemporary Thinking

Acclaimed psychologist and author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell announces the release of her latest book, "UNFILTERED: AGAIN," set to launch simultaneously in paperback and e-book formats on June 23, 2025. This compelling collection of 70 thought-provoking essays fearlessly delves into controversial topics ranging from healthcare ethics and psychiatric practices to digital literacy and body image. Drawing from her extensive clinical experience and sharp cultural observations, Dr. Farrell provides readers with an unfiltered perspective on issues that impact our daily lives yet often remain unexamined.

"In an era of carefully curated content and self-censorship, I wanted to create a space for genuine discourse about the challenges we face as individuals and as a society," says Dr. Farrell. "These essays represent my commitment to speaking truth, even when uncomfortable." The book is available for preorder at tinyurl.com/yc7wbnhc.

Highlights from "UNFILTERED: AGAIN" include:

A critical examination of how body mass index (BMI) is misused in healthcare settings.

An exploration of the psychological impact of medically assisted dying.

Analysis of how big pharma influences weight loss treatments

Reflections on overlooked warning signs in cases of mass violence

Investigation into the psychological aspects of organ transplantation

The collection also includes personal reflections drawn from Dr. Farrell's decades of clinical practice, offering readers rare insights into the complex human experiences that shape our understanding of mental health.

"UNFILTERED: AGAIN" will be available through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and independent bookstores worldwide beginning June 23, 2025.

About the Author

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed psychologist with over 30 years of clinical experience. She is the author of several books, including "Unfiltered," "How to Be Your Own Therapist," "It's Not All in Your Head," and "Work Stress: How You Can Beat It." Dr. Farrell has appeared as an expert commentator on major television networks and has contributed to numerous professional and consumer publications as well as book chapters.

For interview requests, review copies, or additional information, please contact Dr. Farrell directly at drfarrell22@gmail.com.