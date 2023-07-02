UK Crime Reporter/Writer Praises Freeway Killer Bio, Paul Cheston Says ‘Without Redemption’ a ‘Profound Serial Killer Analysis’

Los Angeles, CA—Paul Cheston, highly respected UK crime reporter and author of The Babes in the Woods Murders: The Shocking True Story of How Child Murderer Russell Bishop was Finally Brought to Justice, has penned a glowing review of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.

A 'specialist' court reporter for the Evening Standard, beginning in 1993, Cheston signed on with the Standard in 1988 after sharpening his skills at the Diss Express and Press Association. A reporter for 23 years at one of the most famous courts in the world, London's Old Bailey, Paul hung up his notepad in 2016 and was given an open court sendoff attended by a host of senior judges, barristers and fellow journalists.

During the ceremony Nicholas Hilliard QC, the Recorder of London, praised Cheston's "commitment to open justice" and told the assembled guests he was universally regarded as a first rate court reporter, further adding, "Any court, particularly the Old Bailey, is dependent on so many people if we are to function at our best and the press have a particularly important role to play to let the public know what is going on and bear the responsibility to ensure it is fair and accurate. No one has delivered that better than Paul."

Following retirement, he wrote the fascinating and emotionally gripping The Babes in the Woods Murders. Released in 2019, it is the heartbreaking true story of two families' thirty-year fight for justice for their murdered daughters. On 9 October 1986, Russell Bishop sexually assaulted and strangled nine-year-old Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, in woods near Brighton. He did not answer for his crimes for over thirty years.

Here is Paul Cheston's review of Without Redemption, a detailed historical biography about Freeway Killer Bill Bonin by Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler.

Unique & Amazing Serial Killer Biography

I would unreservedly recommend 'Without Redemption' as the most profound analysis of a serial killer I have read.

It is based on unprecedented access to probation, medical, psychiatric reports, police statements and court documents, and, as an author and journalist, I know how difficult, nay impossible, it is to gain access to such a treasure trove of detail and insight.

But most importantly it has the unique perspective of Vonda Pelto's own interviews with Bonin and his accomplices and the mass killer's own handwritten diaries.

The authors spare no one in exposing how Bonin was allowed to game the system and names of those professionals and institutions which put their own vested interests ahead of their duty to have him locked up long before he even started his killing spree.

Michael Butler has a light writing style which keeps the pace moving briskly and never loses the balance between explaining why Bonin killed and the devastating impact of this need to kill on the victims and their families.

The most detailed bio of serial killer Bill Bonin ever written using previously hidden documents.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspectives on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980, is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

